Gener8 Welcomes Mark Chatfield as Global Vice President of Operation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a portfolio company of Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), welcomes Mark Chatfield as the new Global Vice President of Operations. Mark brings thirty years of experience with Thermo Fisher Scientific running operations in the fields of specialized x-rays, chromatography, and mass spectroscopy.

(PRNewsfoto/Gener8, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We are lucky to have Mark join the Gener8 team. He brings deep experience in manufacturing complex instruments for a formidable OEM in the Life Sciences space," said Jerry Jurkiewicz, Gener8 CEO. "He is a world class Ops professional proficient in modern manufacturing techniques like Lean, Six Sigma and Class A planning and scheduling. Mark will be leading our global operations transformation across our three-site manufacturing footprint."

During his employment at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mark studied Business Administration at San Jose State University. Despite intentions to retire upon his leaving his previous role, Mark was intrigued by the unique and challenging opportunities offered by Gener8 and the consistently changing portfolio of work put out by the company.

"I describe myself as someone who has no fear to fail and a desire to succeed. After learning about the challenging and unique opportunities Gener8 provides, I believe in the vision that is being promised. It is exactly what I need right now," says Chatfield.

Mark looks forward to contributing to the growth and expansion of Gener8's teams and locations worldwide. He strives to contribute to a positive company culture as a part of the leadership team. Gener8 is thrilled to bring his depth of experience to their company, and to the medical and bio-tech industry.

About Gener8

Gener8, founded in 2002, is a leading provider of turnkey design and manufacturing services specializing in high complexity products, primarily for medical device and diagnostics applications. Gener8 recently acquired The RND Group, adding nearly 75 SW engineers, with a focus in FDA Regulated Software capabilities. Gener8 maintains state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class engineering team with more than 40 PhDs spanning a multitude of disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, software, optical and systems engineering. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant time and internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gener8, LLC