BLOOM BOOKS ANNOUNCES 10th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION OF FIFTY SHADES OF GREY, FEATURING A NEW FOREWORD BY AUTHOR, GLOBAL PUBLISHING PHENOMENON E L JAMES

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #1 New York Times bestselling author E L James announced via her TikTok account that her publisher, Bloom Books, will be releasing a special tenth anniversary hardcover edition of the global blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey on April 5, 2022.

Fifty Shades of Grey 10th anniversary edition (PRNewswire)

James said "We've given this little baby a bit of a spring clean that includes a new jacket…and its own silver tie!"

According to James's publishing team only 20,000 copies will be printed, with limited quantities of signed books available via Premiere Collectibles and BarnesAndNoble.com; unsigned copies of the collectible will be available wherever books are sold.

A tenth anniversary hardcover of Fifty Shades Darker will be released in August, followed by Fifty Shades Freed in October.

James in her video reveals "We've given this little baby a bit of a spring clean that includes a new jacket…and its own silver tie!" The tenth anniversary edition of Fifty Shades of Grey features a navy linen matte cover with silver foil, navy-stained edges, and custom end sheets. There is also a new foreword by the author, and previously unseen short additional content at the back of the book.

Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the most iconic novels of all time, was first released widely in print in the Americas in April 2011, followed by Fifty Shades Darker and the final instalment, Fifty Shades Freed, in January 2012. In the ten years since, according to a CNN report, "James's 'Fifty Shades' books have held the first, second and third place on a list of the decade's best-selling books" with more than 165 million copies of the original trilogy in print worldwide.

Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks, says, "This book changed lives. It inspired millions of readers to pick up a book, start reading, and share their love of the story with their friends, family, neighbors. It inspired readers who hadn't picked up a book in years to develop a passion for romance and romantic fiction. It saved marriages and started love affairs. It inspired creative souls to begin telling their own stories and was the genesis for other writing careers. It prompted worldwide attention of the romance industry, which eventually opened the floodgates to widespread positive media coverage of romance novels, authors and the industry--which continues to flourish today."

About the Author

E L James is an incurable romantic and a self-confessed fangirl. After twenty-five years of working in television, she decided to pursue a childhood dream and write stories that readers could take to their hearts. The result was the controversial and sensuous romance Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. In 2015, she published the #1 bestseller Grey, the story of Fifty Shades of Grey from the perspective of Christian Grey, and in 2017, the chart-topping Darker, the second part of the Fifty Shades story from Christian's point of view. Freed, the third book in Christian's arc, was an instant #1 New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly and Apple Books bestseller. Her books have been published in fifty languages and have sold more than 165 million copies worldwide. E L James has been recognized as one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World" and Publishers Weekly's "Person of the Year." Fifty Shades of Grey stayed on The New York Times Best Seller List for 133 consecutive weeks. Fifty Shades Freed won the Goodreads Choice Award (2012), and Fifty Shades of Grey was selected as one of the 100 Great Reads, as voted by readers, in PBS's The Great American Read (2018). Darker was long listed for the 2019 International DUBLIN Literary Award.

James was a producer on each of the three Fifty Shades movies, which made more than a billion dollars at the box office. The third installment, Fifty Shades Freed, won the People's Choice Award for Drama in 2018. She is represented by her long-standing agent Valerie Hoskins of VHA London. E L James is blessed with two wonderful sons and lives with her husband, the novelist and screenwriter Niall Leonard, and their beloved dogs in the leafy suburbs of West London.

About Sourcebooks

Sourcebooks is a thriving entrepreneurial company that brings extraordinary authors to readers in the most dynamic, data-driven ways. We create books that transcend categories and defy odds, and we have been honored with hundreds of national bestsellers and awards. We are a company of enthusiastic book-lovers passionate about connecting books to readers in new and innovative ways. Story by story, book by book, we have touched over 100 million lives. Join us as we change 100 million more. Visit sourcebooks.com for more information.

Media Contact :

Pamela Jaffee, Senior Director of Marketing, Bloom Books

pamela.jaffee@sourcebooks

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sourcebooks