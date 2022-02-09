Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

AMERCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago

RENO, Nev., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $281.5 million, or $14.35 per share, compared with net earnings of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $1,036.5 million, or $52.86 per share, compared with net earnings of $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, for the same period last year.

"Productivity improvement is the name of the game," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our technology is helping. Our vehicle acquisition future is muddled with low OEM production and the predicted demise of the internal combustion engine and migration to electric. We are bringing more newly constructed storage product online. This is a slow process and takes time."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $167.3 million or 21% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $36.4 million, or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 24%, or 95,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 10.2% to 83.6% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.7%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet, with approximately 0.9 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Moving and Storage other revenues increased $30.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $48.9 million. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $6.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $60.6 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $4.9 million.
  • For the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, gross rental equipment capital expenditures totaled approximately $809 million compared with $547 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $471 million compared with $430 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $783 million compared with $365 million, respectively.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $31.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity. The reduced fleet acquisition activity associated with COVID-19 and manufacturer supply chain issues during fiscal year 2021 and the first six months of fiscal year 2022 has contributed to the increased need for preventative maintenance this year.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $139.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $236.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $96.5 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,344.2 million as of December 31, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.71%. The notes funded in January 2022.
  • On October 6, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

975,552

$

808,215

Self-storage revenues


159,424


123,024

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


75,402


74,586

Property management fees


9,651


8,765

Life insurance premiums


27,010


29,993

Property and casualty insurance premiums


25,618


19,933

Net investment and interest income


31,184


35,580

Other revenue


100,495


69,886

Consolidated revenue

$

1,404,336

$

1,169,982

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

1,321,580

$

1,085,281

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


403,853


264,004

Property and casualty insurance 





Revenues


29,820


26,640

Earnings from operations


9,657


11,491

Life insurance  





Revenues


56,417


61,077

Earnings from operations


3,603


8,724

Eliminations





Revenues


(3,481)


(3,016)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(389)


(273)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


1,404,336


1,169,982

Earnings from operations


416,724


283,946

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31


582


532

Square footage as of December 31


48,836


44,948

Average monthly number of units occupied


483


388

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


83.6%


73.4%

Average monthly square footage occupied


42,239


34,802

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,189,990

$

2,393,530

Self-storage revenues


450,302


347,252

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


272,478


264,564

Property management fees


26,847


23,952

Life insurance premiums


84,628


91,958

Property and casualty insurance premiums


64,986


49,536

Net investment and interest income


102,963


85,895

Other revenue


349,252


225,440

Consolidated revenue

$

4,541,446

$

3,482,127

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

4,291,833


3,256,899

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


1,442,836


789,621

Property and casualty insurance 





Revenues


82,815


62,947

Earnings from operations


34,078


24,338

Life insurance  





Revenues


176,061


170,290

Earnings from operations


13,882


16,684

Eliminations





Revenues


(9,263)


(8,009)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(1,163)


(821)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


4,541,446


3,482,127

Earnings from operations


1,489,633


829,822

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31


582


532

Square footage as of December 31


48,836


44,948

Average monthly number of units occupied


465


369

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


82.6%


71.0%

Average monthly square footage occupied


40,884


33,036

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,


March 31,



2021


2021



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,327,462

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


230,437


224,426

Inventories and parts, net


166,588


105,577

Prepaid expenses


211,449


469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,795,442


2,695,656

Investments, other


602,371


489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


101,770


89,749

Other assets


41,146


47,730

Right of use assets – financing, net


692,814


877,038

Right of use assets - operating


79,450


92,505

Related party assets


56,231


35,395



7,305,160


6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





   Land


1,264,742


1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements


5,726,481


5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment


841,957


786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment


569,150


477,921

   Rental trucks


4,425,113


3,909,724



12,827,443


11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,544,525)


(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net


9,282,918


8,330,615

Total assets

$

16,588,078

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

634,795

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net


5,397,856


4,668,907

   Operating lease liability


79,334


92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


1,003,895


997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts


2,302,591


2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


9,610


12,420

   Deferred income


43,352


42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net


1,301,229


1,178,489

Total liabilities


10,772,662


9,799,724






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Additional paid-in capital


453,819


453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income


63,264


106,857

Retained earnings


5,965,486


4,958,359

Cost of common stock in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity


5,815,416


4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,588,078

$

14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Quarter Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

975,552

$

808,215

Self-storage revenues


159,424


123,024

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


75,402


74,586

Property management fees


9,651


8,765

Life insurance premiums


27,010


29,993

Property and casualty insurance premiums


25,618


19,933

Net investment and interest income


31,184


35,580

Other revenue


100,495


69,886

     Total revenues


1,404,336


1,169,982






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


658,095


539,942

Commission expenses


105,155


86,891

Cost of sales


57,042


45,752

Benefits and losses


47,266


45,631

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


7,947


6,572

Lease expense


7,394


7,522

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal


103,736


152,602

Net losses on disposal of real estate


977


1,124

     Total costs and expenses


987,612


886,036






Earnings from operations


416,724


283,946

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(280)


(247)

Interest expense


(44,042)


(42,128)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt


(956)


-

Pretax earnings


371,446


241,571

Income tax expense


(89,980)


(58,586)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

281,466

$

182,985

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

14.35

$

9.33

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,189,990

$

2,393,530

Self-storage revenues


450,302


347,252

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


272,478


264,564

Property management fees


26,847


23,952

Life insurance premiums


84,628


91,958

Property and casualty insurance premiums


64,986


49,536

Net investment and interest income


102,963


85,895

Other revenue


349,252


225,440

     Total revenues


4,541,446


3,482,127






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


1,968,698


1,606,687

Commission expenses


346,200


255,431

Cost of sales


193,448


159,516

Benefits and losses


139,194


130,660

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


23,520


19,012

Lease expense


22,482


20,995

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal


361,201


455,711

Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate


(2,930)


4,293

     Total costs and expenses


3,051,813


2,652,305






Earnings from operations


1,489,633


829,822

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(840)


(740)

Interest expense


(122,765)


(122,174)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt


(956)


-

Pretax earnings


1,365,072


706,908

Income tax expense


(328,533)


(169,832)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

1,036,539

$

537,076

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

52.86

$

27.39

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.







December 31,


March 31,








2021


2021




December 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant
and Equipment


Property,
Plant and
Equipment




2021


Financing


Adjusted


Adjusted




(Unaudited)





(In thousands)











Property, plant and equipment, at cost










Land

$

1,264,742

$

-

$

1,264,742

$

1,075,813


Buildings and improvements


5,726,481


-


5,726,481


5,163,705


Furniture and equipment


841,957


14,732


856,689


808,821


Rental trailers and other rental equipment


569,150


173,940


743,090


681,515


Rental trucks


4,425,113


1,243,830


5,668,943


5,403,822


Subtotal


12,827,443


1,432,502


14,259,945


13,133,676


Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,544,525)


(739,688)


(4,284,213)


(3,926,023)


Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

9,282,918

$

692,814

$

9,975,732

$

9,207,653








March 31,







2021



March 31,


ROU
Assets


Property, Plant
and Equipment



2021


Financing


Adjusted



(In thousands)




Property, plant and equipment, at cost







Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

Buildings and improvements


5,163,705


-


5,163,705

Furniture and equipment


786,505


22,316


808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


477,921


203,594


681,515

Rental trucks


3,909,724


1,494,098


5,403,822

Subtotal


11,413,668


1,720,008


13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,083,053)


(842,970)


(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301479177.html

SOURCE AMERCO

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.