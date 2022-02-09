Addition Wealth Launches Digital Platform to Make Personalized Financial Expertise Inclusive and Accessible for Employees <span class="legendSpanClass">Addition has raised $4.2 million from investors including Nyca Partners, Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis, Core Innovation Capital, Financial Venture Studio, and others</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addition Wealth , a company that empowers employees to make smart financial decisions, today announced the launch of its financial wellness platform. Dedicated to making personalized financial expertise inclusive and accessible for all employees, Addition combines personal finance tools and calculators, digital events, and an extensive knowledge center with access to leading financial professionals.

Addition Wealth logo (PRNewswire)

"I founded Addition because everyone should have access to the tools and resources to make smart, informed personal financial decisions," said Ana Mahony, CEO & Founder of Addition. "There's a gap in the market when it comes to navigating finances and existing options are either too generic or too expensive. We partner with forward-thinking companies who want to provide inclusive access for their employees to navigate personal financial decisions and make the most out of their money."

According to PwC's 2021 Employee Financial Wellness Survey , 87 percent of employees want help with finances. Addition supports employees as they make financial decisions whether they are trying to understand equity compensation and selling shares, buying a home, saving for retirement, or planning for their family.

"There is such a compelling need to improve employees' understanding how equity compensation impacts their overall financial wellbeing. Addition has the right mix of technology solutions and financial advisors to help millions of people," said Hans Morris, Managing Partner at Nyca Partners. "Addition's solution helps employees understand and optimize their financial situation, which creates a happier and more productive workforce."

With Addition, employers are able to provide equal access to resources and help groups that have historically had limited access to personalized financial expertise. By taking a tech-forward approach, Addition helps all employees better understand their unique financial situation without charging any fees or having financial requirements.

"It's important to us that our employees understand the way equity compensation impacts their personal financial journeys," said Andrea Ellis, CFO, Lime. "By working with Addition, they can see the long-term value of their equity, how to maximize it and how it fits into their financial goals."

Addition has raised $4.2 million and is backed by a team of venture capital firms and angel investors that supported the scaling of companies such as Affirm, Betterment, Revolut, and Acorns including Nyca Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis, Financial Venture Studio, and others.

For more information about Addition or to schedule a demo, visit www.additionwealth.com .

About Addition Wealth

Addition Wealth is a holistic financial wellness platform that empowers employees to make smart, informed financial decisions. By taking a tech-forward approach that combines digital tools, community events, expert content, and access to financial professionals, Addition is making personalized financial expertise inclusive and accessible for all employees. Addition partners with forward-thinking employers to help employees make the most of their money.

Contact

Hally Peck

Addition Wealth

press@additionwealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Addition Wealth