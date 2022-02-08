W&H Announces Strong Brand Presence at Chicago Dental Society's Midwinter Meeting

W&H unveils and demonstrates new innovations and solutions at one of the largest exhibits of dental products and manufacturers in North America.

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group, a leading international medical technology company, will unveil their latest innovations and solutions for dentists and clinicians at the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) 2022 Midwinter Meeting. This national convention takes place on February 24 - February 26, 2022 at the McCormick Place West Building in downtown Chicago, IL.

Visit the W&H Team at Booth 1420, 1519 at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting for personal demonstrations, hands-on experiences of their product portfolio and to learn more about their new innovations and dental solutions. Exclusive show promotions will also be offered. (CNW Group/W&H Impex Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interactive Product Experiences

W&H's booth (1420,1519) will feature fully interactive, hands-on experiences for visitors to test out products at both cutting and demo stations, as well as to provide personal demonstrations given by their knowledgeable sales team. Their full range of handpieces and turbines, the Implantmed, the Assistina Twin and their Lexa sterilizer are among the core products being presented at their booth. Exclusive show promotions will be offered to visitors during the meeting, as well as a flash sale during the show's Brews & Bargains event held on Friday, Feb. 25th from 4:30-6:30 pm.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to showcase not only our new products, but our entire product portfolio to the dental professional community at the upcoming Midwinter Meeting, especially since this is the first time W&H will have a booth at this event," said William Kubofcik, North America Dental Equipment Director of Sales. "We invite attendees to stop by and meet our talented sales team, interact at our demo stations and learn more about how W&H products can provide a full spectrum of dental solutions for their practice."

"At W&H we believe in personal contact and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to reconnect with our customers and partners in person," said Chris Stachl, CEO of W&H Impex. "This is particularly important to us as we use this exchange of ideas and experiences to ensure our products meet the precise needs of our customers. Building relationships is an integral part of our customer experience."

Demonstrations

Schedule an appointment in advance for a demonstration at their booth (1420, 1519) with a member of their sales team to learn more about their latest products in dental innovation and to take advantage of their special show promotions.

Booth 1420 & 1519, Level 3, Hall F

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

Visit W&H's booth at Chicago Midwinter

Booth #1420, 1519

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.