Vitech Releases Winter 2022 V3locity Solution Enhancements, Including Core, Data, and Digital Advances

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that it has released its Winter 2022 enhancements for V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution. This latest release includes improvements and additions to V3locity's enterprise and digital capabilities, as well as to its big data and analytics management support.

"This latest release of enhancements provides our customers with new and optimized applications for V3locity's cloud-native platform, namely effective multichannel communications, analytics-infused claims management, and real-time analytical insights," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "As an integral part of Vitech's R&D efforts, our product releases always incorporate future-focused capabilities to accelerate our customers' digital transformations and drive operational effectiveness."

Enhancements were made in the following areas:

Policy Amendment, Enrollment, and Billing. Improvements to these areas include better handling for coverage reinstatements and coverage continuation plans, as well as streamlined multiproduct commissions. These enhancements reduce manual steps and help eliminate errors.

Digital eForms. With V3locity eForms, enhanced provisioning makes it even easier to allocate the right eForms to the right members. eForms enables members to fill out and sign forms digitally, quickly, and easily via Member Self-Service, eliminating paper-based or cumbersome download and upload processes.

Security. To enhance security with minimal user disruption, additional capabilities were added to Two-factor authentication (2FA), account locking, and password reset functions.

Digital Financial Integrations. Leveraging best-of-breed solution partners, Authorize.net for credit card payments and PLAID for EFT Verification, helps ensure compliance, increases customer satisfaction, and ensures higher usage of digital self-service.

Digital Member Experiences. Additional advances to our low-code/no-code Experience Designer tool create compelling digital journeys. Other usability improvements were made to personas related to Group Insurance, Retirement, and Investments, including the critical Enrollment experience.

In addition, Vitech is releasing the following applications:

ClaimsCenter. The release of our next-generation ClaimsCenter application provides accurate, real-time claims data and analytics, with omnichannel engagement tools for a 360 view of claims, members, incidents, and coverages. An enhanced policy interface to pre-fill information and a sophisticated payment functionality that includes recurring payments provides streamlined management for optimized outcomes.

CampaignCenter. Our new CampaignCenter application enables targeted messaging and multichannel campaign management with key data and analytics, to develop the right strategy and measure campaign effectiveness. Insightful data visualization for performance assessment provides improved customer outreach and profitability.

DataInsight. Our data and analytics platform unifies a set of technologies, allowing data to be collected, transformed, and delivered to users within applications for business intelligence and recommendations. By using the analytical capabilities powered by DataInsight, clients will gain real-time actionable business insights and improved operational efficiency.

V3locity is Vitech's award-winning cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It combines modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

