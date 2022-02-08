Total Rewards by Sonic Boom Answers Market Demand for Rewards-first Wellness Platform

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Boom Wellness, a Premise Health company, announced the release of Total Rewards, a standalone rewards-focused wellness program. Total Rewards is an incentive management platform that provides companies with customized reward designs, in addition to tracking and managing wellness incentives, supporting employee recognition, fostering company values, and encouraging community involvement. Whether an employer wants to offer simple incentives tied to participation in wellness-related activities, or wishes to offer outcomes-based incentives, Total Rewards can seamlessly handle any setup, from the simplest designs to the most complicated.

Co-Founder and CEO of Sonic Boom Danna Van Noy said, "For years people have been asking if we could offer our incentive-management platform as a standalone product. Total Rewards is just that — it provides the same customization and flexibility as our full program, but appeals to clients primarily interested in incentive management."

Sonic Boom's comprehensive program includes native apps that provide full parity between mobile and desktop, helping companies and their employees improve their quality of life at work, at home, and on the go. Total Rewards focuses solely on the rewards aspect of the program and is available for companies who want a standalone incentive option that empowers organizations to recognize employees and dependents. It also allows for segmentation and categorization of rewards, making it easy and straightforward to associate various prizes with specific themes and/or types of activities, as well as being able to reward one segment of employees differently than another.

Additional highlights of the program include:

Full integration of activity trackers, biometrics, and a proprietary Health Quality Assessment (HQA) to ensure any and all rewards designs can be tracked and supported

Access to a regular rewards report from the administrative portal, which details the specifics of any rewards completions and progress toward set goals

24/7 portal accessibility, including real-time data, making it easy and seamless for client admins and/or account managers to export reports when needed

Ability to distribute reports to payroll and HRIS systems to help manage any incentives around payroll additions, HSA contributions, or other monetary prizes

Use of Sonic Boom's internal currency, "Boomin' Bucks" — if turned on, members can earn bucks and choose from a vast catalog of prizes, ranging from experiences to tangible merchandise, to a full array of gift cards

Sonic Boom Wellness is part of Premise Health, the largest direct healthcare company in the world and one of the largest digital providers in the country. Premise Health partners with large employers, health plans, municipalities, and other large organizations to deliver healthcare to their populations. It employs more than 5,000 providers across the nation, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, care navigators, and many others, and operates a network of more than 800 wellness centers serving an eligible member population of 11 million lives. Premise acquired Sonic Boom Wellness in 2021.

About Sonic Boom Wellness

An innovative leader since 2007, Sonic Boom is constantly studying behavioral economics and motivational theory while delivering extensive best-practice consultation and strategic support. Sonic Boom focuses first and foremost on the core drivers of behavior change, inspiring members to make consistent daily improvements that result in healthier habits for life. Going far beyond physical activity, their programs include engaging modules for optimal nutrition, financial fitness, stress management, sleep, mental wellbeing, and more. Because the Sonic Boom platform is fully customizable, it can promote campaigns around any prioritized company initiative. In our post-COVID-19 world, one of the most sought-after benefits of Sonic Boom is its ability to socially connect people in a virtual environment. While this has always been a core advantage of the program, it has become even more sought after, with clients speaking highly about the positive effects of the social connectivity.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit https://premisehealth.com/.

For more information on Sonic Boom Wellness, or to see a demo of Total Rewards, visit https://www.sonicboomwellness.com/request-a-quote/.

