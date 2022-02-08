TOM AITCHISON JOINS INTROHIVE AS GTM PRESIDENT

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, today announced that Tom Aitchison has joined the company as President of Go To Market. Aitchison will be responsible for leading Introhive to its next evolution of hyper-growth and global expansion. With this appointment, the company takes yet another step toward becoming the worldwide leader in revenue acceleration solutions.

A global executive with three decades of experience driving organizational scale and success for SaaS companies from start up through IPO, Aitchison was most recently CEO of Swrve, an industry leader in mobile marketing automation. Prior to Swrve, Aitchison helped scale business spend management firm Coupa Software into one of the leading enterprise SaaS companies worldwide, with revenues growing from $20M to over $100M in just more than three years.

"Tom is a seasoned go-to-market leader with tremendous knowledge and experience that will drive Introhive's next level of growth across global GTM channels," said Jody Glidden , Introhive Founder and CEO. "With Tom's expertise, we are poised to continue our hyper growth by delivering revenue acceleration with increased volume, velocity and value to our customers worldwide. I'm extremely excited to welcome him to the executive team."

Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform is designed to help organizations realize the full value of their relationships and underutilized data across their business. The company's unique blend of solutions – working collaboratively with CRM, marketing automation and BI technologies – allows the platform to service some of the largest brands in the world, while still helping small and mid-sized businesses flourish with the help of relationship intelligence and CRM automation.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the global success story of Introhive," said Aitchison. "The company is uniquely positioned as the definitive leader in sales and revenue acceleration and poised for unprecedented growth, with resounding validation from analysts, strategic partners, and industry-leading global enterprises. I'm looking forward to working side by side with the company's exceptional teams to accelerate the next phase of growth."

