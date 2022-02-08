Survey from StaffHealth.com Reveals Stark Mental Health Challenges U.S. Nurses Face Amid COVID-Induced Labor Shortages

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffHealth.com, a leading, nationwide, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, today released a survey surrounding the significant mental health impacts of the pandemic on nursing professionals in the United States.

StaffHealth.com surveyed more than 250 RNs, LPNs and CNAs to better understand how the pandemic is affecting professionals after two years. Overall, the survey offers key insights into the challenges nursing professionals face as the nation continues to struggle with a critical labor shortage nationwide.

Highlights from the survey include:

86% of respondents say their workload/job responsibility has increased in the last year.

Of that figure, 54% of respondents say that the increase in workload has negatively impacted their mental health.

83% of those surveyed agree that an increase in compensation/incentives would alleviate nurse burnout and shortages.

62% of nursing professionals would currently consider a change in career paths.

66% of respondents say access to mental health resources at work would be beneficial.

"The healthcare worker shortage and the level of burnout being felt among staff have been exasperated by the pandemic. Those who have helped so many over the last two years are now paying the price, and we foresee the dangerous consequences continuing to worsen in the future," said Matthew Mawby, co-founder of StaffHealth.com. "Our mission is to provide healthcare services of the highest caliber and quality personnel management solutions with high standards aimed at keeping clients, patients, and caregivers safe. Now more than ever, we are committed to not only supporting nursing professionals, but also to aiding healthcare facilities to ensure those who have cared for us during these extraordinary times are cared for as well."

StaffHealth.com offers job search capabilities for nurses and allied health professionals seeking per-diem, short-term, long-term, temp-to-perm, block booking, direct hire, or local contract roles. The platform's new mobile app, NurseShifts, allows on-demand staffing designed to put professionals in control and help them find shifts, faster.

Amid the pandemic, StaffHealth.com estimates an increase in nursing needs of up to 45% in some areas of the country. With one of the largest national networks of qualified healthcare professionals, StaffHealth.com has placed thousands of professionals with more than 3,000 client facilities in the US.

To learn more about how StaffHealth.com is aiding healthcare professionals and facilities during this time, visit www.staffhealth.com.

About StaffHealth.com

StaffHealth.com is a leading, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, offering one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare staffing services in the nation. Through a network of more than 97,000 quality healthcare professionals across the country, StaffHealth.com provides RNs, LPN/LVNs, CNAs, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, Home Healthcare Aides, Therapists, and more. StaffHealth.com is a leader in the industry, not only by the sheer reach of their service, but also their commitment and standards aimed at keeping clients, patients, and caregivers safe. For more information, please visit www.staffhealth.com

