SMA Technologies Launches OpCon Cloud to Automate Financial Institution Operations and Eliminate Unnecessary IT Expenses Cloud-based solution allows banks and credit unions to increase IT focus on strategic priorities and improved customer service to achieve business objectives

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies Inc., makers of OpCon workload automation and orchestration solution for financial services, retail, and other transactional businesses, announces the launch of OpCon Cloud, a solution designed to reduce the burden of IT infrastructure issues and automate repetitive tasks so financial institutions can concentrate on reaching their business goals and satisfying their customers' needs. The cloud-based platform is delivered as a white-glove service and can be up and running in as little as 24 hours – and is easily scalable as a business grows.

"Let's face it, financial institutions understand how to service their customers but are not in the business of maintaining a data center, which can be extremely distracting," said Todd Weiss, VP of Product at SMA Technologies. "This is where our new OpCon Cloud solution provides true value, as it offers banks, credits unions, and other transactional businesses more flexibility and resources by integrating with the cloud versus hosting on a local server. Internal IT staffs are faced with increasing workloads and limited resources, and this platform enables them to automate manual tasks to free up time to focus on strategic issues that directly affect bottom line."

OpCon Cloud not only offers a lower cost of operation but can address bandwidth issues (maintaining and upgrading processing and storage capacity to manage increased workloads) instantly versus undergoing a complex, expensive and time-consuming IT infrastructure update. The platform eliminates the need for expensive IT hardware, software licensing fees and the staff required to support on-site infrastructure and ensures business continuity during a natural disaster or other major disruption as applications and data are securely backed up and protected.

"Outsourcing is a growing trend in the financial services industry and migrating to the cloud is just another sign of how financial institutions are looking for efficiencies in their workload automation systems and processes," said Weiss. "With OpCon Cloud, our customers can rest easy knowing that they will no longer be forced to get out of bed to deal with locally-hosted infrastructure issues and internal IT teams. All maintenance is on us."

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for financial institutions, insurance companies, retailers, and other transactional businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. OpCon is used by more than 600 clients across 27 countries and territories.

