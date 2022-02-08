SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE ADVANCES 'TECHNICUREAN' LIFESTYLE WITH AI-ENABLED CUSTOMER SUPPORT PLATFORM

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, is unveiling "ThinQ Care," a unique customer support innovation that uses artificial intelligence to help homeowners proactively monitor and maintain their Signature Kitchen Suite appliances.

Signature Kitchen Suite is unveiling ThinQ Care, a unique customer support innovation that uses artificial intelligence to help homeowners proactively monitor and maintain their appliances (PRNewswire)

According to Signature Kitchen Suite Vice President Randy Warner, the tech-forward service approach is designed to enhance the homeowner experience for today's forward-thinking Technicureans,™ the new generation of cooks combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation.

"Signature Kitchen Suite is the luxury appliance brand that understands technology, having incorporated smart tech into appliances in ways never been done before -- from integrating sous vide into pro ranges and rangetops, to developing smart knobs with individual timers built-in, and even offering a unique app to manage at-home wine collections," said Warner. "Now we're bringing that same tech-focused expertise to our customer support ecosystem and providing consumers with an unmatched luxury experience."

As an extension of the brand's commitment to a best-in-class ownership experience, Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning appliances come with peace of mind built-in with ThinQ Care – the brand's smart service that lets users manage the performance of their appliances with minimal effort.

The comprehensive AI service analyzes appliance usage patterns to provide contextual reports on product performance, and it proactively contacts the homeowner should a potential service issue be detected. The intelligent service provides guidance on how to best use Signature Kitchen Suite appliances and even informs homeowners when supplies are running low.

"Service is a very important but oftentimes overlooked element of the luxury homeowner experience," said Warner. "ThinQ Care adds a new level of connected convenience and enhances the overall luxury ownership experience. For today's tech- obsessed consumers, this up-levels the owner experience."

Signature Kitchen Suite's ThinQ Care builds on the brand's established customer service program, which includes an exclusive concierge program that provides owners with a dedicated customer service representative to help with everything they need, from registering products, scheduling maintenance visits, and more. The brand's five-day "Repair Promise" policy and three-year limited warranty complete the package.

"Consumers today want it all: High-tech appliances that not only simply their home life, but also make life easier," said Carley Knobloch, tech lifestyle expert and HGTV personality. "Signature Kitchen Suite delivers with above-and-beyond customer care services, advanced culinary and preservation features like built-in sous vide and refrigerators with convertible drawer technology. Their 2022 lineup of appliances allow the 'Technicureans' among us to live beautifully and achieve incredible things in the kitchen."

Visitors attending KBIS 2022 can learn more about ThinQ Care and tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of products at booth W2029. For more information on the company's robust portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances including pro-ranges and rangetops, wall ovens, microwave drawers, column and undercounter refrigeration and dishwashers, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA