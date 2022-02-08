Salipro Biotech Receives European Patent for Antigen production

- Approvals in this patent family both in Europe as well as in the US further strengthen Salipro Biotech's proprietary platform technologies to enable drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies against challenging drug targets.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB today announced that the European Patent Office has granted a further European Patent to the company, No. EP 3 043 814 B1 entitled "Antigen and method for production thereof", following the approval of the US-member of this patent family already in 2018 under US Patent 10,159,729 B2. The patents cover the composition-of-matter, methods and uses of the company's novel antigen technology, strengthening Salipro Biotech's proprietary platform technologies for the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics against challenging drug targets such as GPCRs, ion channels and transporters.

Maria Knudsen, Business Development Director at Salipro Biotech AB, comments: "We're constantly increasing our collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements with major pharma companies on a wide range of challenging drug targets. Expanding our already strong patent portfolio further will enable us to increase the value of such collaborations for our partners as well as moving towards building our own discovery pipeline."

Jens Frauenfeld, CEO, comments: "We're excited about this important milestone that provides additional protection for our core technologies. The market for therapeutic antibodies, vaccines and biologics is ever expanding. Securing these patents protects our innovative platform and further strengthens our position by supplementing our foundational and follow-up patents that have already been granted to Salipro Biotech in many countries, including US, EU, China and Japan."

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations and licensing agreements with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

