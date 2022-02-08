pCare Named Best in KLAS for Interactive Patient Systems for Seventh Time

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare™ announced today that it has once again been named Best in KLAS for Interactive Patient Systems (IPS). This is the seventh consecutive year KLAS® has recognized pCare as the highest rated vendor for IPS. pCare's interactive patient engagement solution offers health providers customizable tools and services that encourage collaboration, increase patient and family satisfaction, enhance staff efficiency, and improve outcomes. The 2022 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report recognizes technology vendors that received the highest customer satisfaction scores for software and professional services and helps healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.

In the midst of the great resignation, it's so important for us to help facilitate impactful collaboration.

As described by KLAS CEO Adam Gale, "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"I can't express how proud and honored the entire pCare team is to have received this award for the seventh time," shared said Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, pCare. "Now, more than ever, in the midst of the great resignation, it's so important for us to help facilitate impactful collaboration amongst patients, their families, and providers. This validation from our customers will drive our efforts forward as we continue to develop cross continuum and virtual solutions that are both patient-centric and provider friendly delivering superior experience for all stakeholders at all times."

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

About KLAS®

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

