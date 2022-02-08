Panasonic Finds Homeowners and Homebuilders Lack Awareness of Health Risks Associated with Indoor Air Pollution

New study proves need for educating homeowners and homebuilders on indoor air pollution, highlights effects of indoor air quality technologies

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, an industry-leading manufacturer of ventilation, air purification and HVAC solutions, today announced the findings of an industry survey of homeowners and homebuilders across North America on the risks of indoor air pollution and the impact of technological solutions to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in homes. The survey found significant changes in participants' perceptions and behaviors when presented with scientific findings around indoor air quality's impact on short term and long-term health issues. Post-survey one in four homeowners showed increased interest to invest in IAQ solutions, and the likelihood for building professionals to recommend IAQ technologies to homeowners increased to 62 percent, up from 49 percent.

With the growing focus on health and wellness during the pandemic and consumers spending more on green cleaning products and organic foods1, Panasonic sought to gauge the importance of healthy air and healthy living spaces to homeowners and homebuilders.

"Many people are not aware that indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoor, which could lead to serious and life-threatening health risks," said Kevin Smith, General Manager of Life & Device Solutions Division and Visual Solutions, Panasonic Canada. "Educating homeowners and builders on the importance of IAQ and solutions for filtration, ventilation, purification and management of indoor air is essential for maintaining a healthy living environment. Our research found that conversations around IAQ are vital between homeowners and homebuilders, to drive healthier living and a change in the industry."

Key findings:

After exposure to IAQ scientific findings, the number of homeowners who viewed their own homes as somewhat or very unhealthy more than tripled, from 12% to 39%. For homebuilders, the number more than doubled, from 29% to 62%.

Post-survey, two out of three homebuilders considered IAQ to be much more important, with 62 percent recommending IAQ solutions, up from 49 percent before learning of risks mitigation through IAQ technologies.

Life-threatening health risks were seen as the top factors to elevate the importance of IAQ for both homeowners and homebuilders. The risk of off-gassing from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in many building materials was the second most compelling fact for both groups.

62% of current and prospective homeowners put a lot of value in healthy home environments but prioritized factors like natural light and lack of clutter over less visible factors like IAQ, green building and cleaning products, prior to exposure to the IAQ scientific findings. Only a small percentage of homeowners considered the air in their homes to be somewhat unhealthy (10%) or very unhealthy (2%), and only one out of 8 homeowners felt they had any health issues from poor IAQ.

Over 70% of builders recognized ventilation and filtration as helpful strategies for addressing poor IAQ.

High-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filtration and high-performance HVAC systems were the IAQ technologies most likely to be recommended by homebuilders. HEPA filters are more than 99.97% efficient at capturing airborne viral particles associated with COVID-192, and improved ventilation improves health outcomes in a majority of scientific studies, with health improvement generally in the 20% to 50% range3.

Indoor Air Quality. 5 Things You Need to Know (PRNewswire)

To download a full copy of the study, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/iaq-report

For more information about Panasonic Indoor Air Quality products, visit:

https://na.panasonic.com/us/home-and-building-solutions/ventilation-indoor-air-quality/

Methodology

This research was commissioned by Panasonic Corporation of North America and was fielded via an online survey from November 19 to December 4, 2021. The survey included 600 homeowners and prospective homebuyers (400 in the U.S., 200 in Canada) as well as 150 homebuilding industry professionals (100 in the U.S., 50 in Canada). The respondents included homeowners and buyers who plan to buy or renovate homes within the next two years, and homebuilders across five segments, including performance or green builders, production or multi-family builders, custom builders or remodelers, HVAC contractors and architects or engineers. Homebuilding respondents included decision makers and influencers for ventilation systems, HVAC systems or sustainable/healthy home building practices.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

1 McKinsey, Feeling good: The future of the $1.5 trillion wellness market, 2021

2 ASHRAE, FAQs

3 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Do Residential Ventilation Rates Affect Respiratory Health? Webinar

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America