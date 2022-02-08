ONEDIGITALTRUST AND MY LEGACY ITEMS KICK OFF BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH THE LAUNCH OF MINORITY-OWNED-AND-LED LEGACY AND ESTATE PLANNING PLATFORM FOR BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS My Legacy Items Selects OneDigitalTrust Estate Planning Platform to Power its Business

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Legacy Items selected OneDigitalTrust to power its online, do-it-yourself estate planning offer for consumers and businesses. Customers of My Legacy Items use the platform to create personal wills, trusts, or estate plans with built-in legal protections and preserve essential documents quickly and cost-efficiently. My Legacy Items and OneDigitalTrust entered into a multi-year agreement under which My Legacy Items can use the OneDigitalTrust platform to provide its services.

Most adults consider a trust or will extremely important, and nearly $70 trillion will transfer to heirs or charities in the next 25 years. However, slightly less than 1/2 of all adult Americans (46%) have a will that describes how they would like their money and estate to be handled after their death, according to a 2021 Gallup Poll. Only 28% of minorities have a will, according to Gallup, and other reports show that people of Black and Hispanic descent are twice as likely as white Americans not to know how to create an estate plan.

Many traditional and online estate planning solutions fail to satisfy the market's growing need for easy-to-use, low-cost, comprehensive, and legally valid solutions. My Legacy Items is helping to address that gap by using the OneDigitalTrust platform to make the process of establishing a lawfully proper legacy plan simple for users.

My Legacy Items founder and CEO, Kenneth Kelly, is also Chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Bankers Association (ABA). Mr. Kelly recently published his book, "Prepared: Before I Let Go."

"When I was writing, I realized that the strategies in the book needed a tech platform to allow our readers to execute them," said Mr. Kelly. "After much research, the OneDigitalTrust platform proved to be the most comprehensive and fully featured enterprise grade estate planning platform. The capabilities it delivers can help power our mission to change the wealth gap by preserving the things we work so hard to achieve for the people we love. Most importantly, we have made this electronic safe deposit box affordable!"

OneDigitalTrust is an EstateTech company purpose-built to ensure every adult American has an estate plan in place. The company offers an enterprise-grade, software-as-a-service (SaaS) estate planning platform to banks, financial advisory institutions, insurers, and employee benefits companies to provide a lifelong, branded digital estate planning product to their customers.

"We're delighted to work with My Legacy Items to power its estate planning capabilities," said Sonny Kapoor, Co-founder, and CEO, OneDigitalTrust. "Everyone should have affordable access to easily create and manage an estate plan: one they can continue to shape as their lives evolve. Our estate planning platform allows banks, financial advisory institutions, insurers, and employee benefits companies to reduce client attrition, expand their customer base, and provide additional value to their clients cost-effectively while helping to drive individual and family legacy planning at scale nationwide."

About My Legacy Items

My Legacy Items is a minority-owned business offering a low-cost, digital service that allows individuals to create a simple, legally valid legacy plan that can be easily maintained and passed along to their loved ones or charity. The mission of My Legacy Items is to ensure that one's departure is as peaceful as possible when it comes to the possessions they leave for the loved ones left behind. Based in Northville, MI, My Legacy Items focuses on the cornerstones of Peace, Love, and Legacy. Kenneth Kelly, founder and CEO of My Legacy Items, is an equity investor in OneDigitalTrust. For more information about My Legacy Items, go here.

About OneDigitalTrust

OneDigitalTrust is an EstateTech company offering a next-generation, DIY (do it yourself) digital estate planning platform to banking, financial advisory institutions, insurers, and employee benefits companies. The platform is offered as a turnkey solution so that these enterprise users can quickly and cost-effectively provide a comprehensive estate planning offer to their customers: one that allows users to create and update their estate plans through all of life's stages. Based in McLean, Va., OneDigitalTrust's estate planning capabilities are available to make legally valid wills, trusts, or estate plans across all 50 states, plus Washington DC. For more information, please visit us here.

