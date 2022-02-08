Nuance Dragon Medical One Earns #1 Best in KLAS 2022 Award for Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR Independent KLAS interviews underscore clinician support and reliance on Nuance's cloud-based conversational AI for the second consecutive year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that the Nuance Dragon® Medical One speech recognition solution has been named the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services winner. This is the second consecutive year that cloud-based, HITRUST CSF-certified Dragon Medical One has been recognized as the go-to conversational AI speech recognition solution for improving clinician efficiency and productivity while empowering them to tell the complete patient story.

In addition to the Best in KLAS Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR award, KLAS Research recently released an Emerging Technology Spotlight report featuring the Dragon Ambient eXperience solution which received an A-rating in all key performance indicator areas.

"The Best in KLAS award designation is a critical validation of the power of Dragon Medical One and our entire healthcare solutions portfolio in improving care delivery, patient outcomes, and experiences while simultaneously addressing physician burnout," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "We are continuously innovating and enhancing our suite of healthcare offerings with comprehensive workflow assisted documentation solutions that help clinicians confront administrative challenges in healthcare head on, and this recognition is further proof of that commitment."

Primary outcomes from deployments show that Dragon Medical One has saved up to two hours per clinician per shift to spend time with patients and can cut time spent on documentation in half. In independent KLAS interviews, one customer shared: "Nuance is by far my favorite vendor to work with, and Dragon Medical One is my favorite system to work on. It is a very reliable speech-to-text system. We use it every day, and it is effective."

Nuance Dragon Medical One, hosted in Microsoft Azure, combines advanced speech recognition with voice-enabled workflow capabilities that reduce clicks and time-consuming, repetitive tasks. The solution helps to capture clinical documentation up to five times faster than typing with 99% accuracy. Trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, Nuance Dragon Medical is a proven solution for enhancing clinical documentation and improving the patient-provider experience.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and service companies propelling innovation in healthcare to ultimately improve patient outcomes. Winners of the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services awards will be recognized during a ceremony at HIMSS on March 14th. To learn more about the Best in KLAS awards and Nuance scores, you can access the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, including the vendor comparison chart here. To learn more about Nuance Dragon Medical One, click here.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

