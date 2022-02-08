New York Bariatric Group Establishes NYBG Colorectal Flagship in New Jersey

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Bariatric Group (NYBG), the advanced weight loss surgery center with the country's most accomplished bariatric surgeons establishes NYBG Colorectal in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. Harnessing NYBG surgical excellence, NYBG Colorectal was designed to provide cutting-edge treatment for the most sensitive and painful colorectal issues.

(PRNewsfoto/New York Bariatric Group) (PRNewswire)

Under the direction of surgeon Dr. Kulvir Nandra, NYBG Colorectal will offer a variety of highly advanced treatment options, including state-of-the-art robotic surgery, and several minimally invasive procedures. The surgical technology utilized at NYBG Colorectal will allow control and precision that are often difficult with traditional approaches, leading to reduced treatment times and significantly smaller surgical incisions. As a result, some of the common rectal problems such as hemorrhoids can be treated with office-based procedures.

"Colorectal problems can be frightening and stressful, and many of them share the same symptoms, making a casual diagnosis difficult," says Dr. Nandra. "The team at NYBG Colorectal is dedicated to isolating the source of colorectal issues. We approach every patient with empathy and discretion to develop a customized treatment plan. Our goal is for patients to find relief and once more enjoy the fullest possible quality of life."

NYBG Colorectal

NYBG Colorectal is an affiliate of the New York Bariatric Group, the recognized leader in bariatric surgical procedures raises the standard of treatment with the most recently developed, innovative technologies and surgical techniques. NYBG Colorectal is committed to finding solutions for sensitive and painful colorectal issues such as hemorrhoids, fissures, and diseases such as Crohn's, pilonidal, ulcerative colitis, and colorectal cancer.

NYBG Colorectal is in-network with all major insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 833-NJ-COLON or visit nybgcolorectalsurgeons.com

Press Contact: Megan DiGregorio

Director of Marketing Analytics and Business Development

Email: megan@nybg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York Bariatric Group