Marathon Health Expands Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health announces the addition of four members to its Board of Directors, as the company continues to accelerate plans to achieve its mission of fixing the U.S. health system by scaling its advanced primary care model.

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health by partnering with employers to offer onsite, Network and virtual health centers in 42 states, resulting in healthier employees and financial savings. (PRNewsfoto/Marathon Health) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Obi Felton, Ms. Siobhan Nolan Mangini, Dr. Glenn Steele and Mr. Bill Whitely bring a strong and diverse set of track records and experience, spanning leadership in clinical quality, patient experience, technology, and rapid growth. Marathon's appointment of these four Directors comes at an exciting inflection point for the business and employer health more broadly.

"Employers have the motivation, leverage and scale to fix our healthcare system, and we have the playbook to help them do it," says Marathon Health CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Wells, MD. "Since 2005, we've proven that our advanced primary care model results in healthier populations and reduced costs. The experience that these four individuals bring couldn't come at a better time. We're thrilled to have them on the Board."

Ms. Obi Felton is the Founder and CEO of is the Founder and CEO of Flourish Labs , which uses cutting-edge tech to improve mental health for college students. Prior to this role, Ms. Felton spent 15 years at Google and Alphabet's X, where she was responsible for preparing "moonshot" initiatives for real world commercialization, including projects in mental health and autonomous vehicles.

Ms. Siobhan Nolan Mangini is the CFO of is the CFO of NGM Bio (NASDAQ:NGM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Ms. Mangini is the former President and CFO of Castlight Health, where she spent eight years partnering with U.S. employers and health insurance carriers to improve patient navigation and health outcomes, while lowering the total cost of healthcare.

Dr. Glenn Steele is the former President and CEO of the Geisinger Health System. He previously served as the Richard T. Crane Professor in the Department of Surgery at University of Chicago , Vice President for Medical Affairs, and Dean of the Division of Biological Sciences at the Pritzker School of Medicine. Before that, Dr. Steele was the William V. McDermott Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School , President and CEO of Deaconess Professional Practice Group, and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital. Dr. Steele has served on numerous boards of both publicly traded and privately held healthcare institutions.

Mr. Bill Whitely is the Founder and CEO of ProximalHealth, a value-based healthcare organization focused on removing costs and improving care navigation and health outcomes for non-emergency healthcare procedures. Prior to founding ProximalHealth, Mr. Whitely spent 23 years in executive roles at UnitedHealth Group and CHE Behavioral Health Services.

"The mission-driven ambassadors and clients that have partnered with Marathon Health to change the trajectory of healthcare in this country are truly the company's greatest asset. I'm confident that the contributions of these new Directors will help drive strong and tangible benefits to our ambassadors and the patients that we serve," says Jerry Ford, Marathon Health Board Chairman.

The four new Directors join Mr. Jerry Ford, former CEO of Marathon Health; Mr. Robbert Vorhoff, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at General Atlantic; Mr. Jon Michael Reese, Vice President at General Atlantic; Mr. Ben Evans, Co-Founder and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Marathon Health; and Mr. Jeff Wells, MD, CEO & Co-Founder of Marathon Health.

Marathon Health partners with employers of all sizes and industries on a national scale to implement omnichannel advanced primary care that improves overall employee health and reduces healthcare costs. The company has earned a reputation as a category disruptor, first for its health center Networks, and more recently for Marathon Anywhere, the only virtual-first model to feature dedicated teams of advanced primary care providers, powered by the company's proprietary technology platform, Ignite. The company consistently exceeds Quadruple Aim of Healthcare benchmarks by delivering i) a consistently strong provider experience, as measured by annual provider retention of 93%; ii) a high-quality patient experience, as measured by a category leading Net Promoter Score of 89; iii) measurable health outcomes improvement, as measured by 59% of high-risk patients improving on key quality measures; and iv) durable financial outcomes, as measured by the $2,000 average savings generated on patients who engage with Marathon.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health partners with employers around the United States to deliver a healthcare experience that is convenient and focused on driving real behavior change, resulting in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employers save an average of $2,000 for each employee who engages with Marathon Health, with the average company realizing [annual] savings of approximately $11 million. Marathon Health delivers its advanced primary care solution across all 50 states both virtually and through its network of more than 265 health centers. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS in 2020 and again in 2021 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Shepherd, Kate@KateShepherdCommunications.com, 317-442-1674

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marathon Health