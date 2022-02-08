Legendary Sports Broadcaster Chris Myers Joins FILM Media Networks, LLC. As Strategic Partner

The addition of Myers to the current ownership group is expected to give the rapidly growing company a presence that the sports world has counted on for years. Myers will work closely with the current ownership group to further the vision of the company and occasionally provide content across the already formed brands.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Chris Myers will become part owner and strategic advisor of FILM Media Networks, LLC. FILM Media Networks is the parent company for sports brands such as Gridiron on Tap, which currently produces NFL and college football fact-based journalistic reporting through multiple channels including written articles on their website GridironOnTap.com . Hoops on Tap, which offer readers and social media users another avenue for NBA and NCAA basketball coverage, and upcoming brand launches of Cup Series on Tap that will follow NASCAR's Cup Series for year-round coverage of the world's top stock car brand, and the On Tap Podcast Network that will be a collection of some of the best sports and pop culture podcasts in the world.

FILM Media was founded in mid-2021 with headquarters in both Detroit, Michigan as well as Tampa, Florida. Myers will be joining an ownership group at FILM Media that includes Danny Bennett, former USA Today Sports Media Group Journalist, and entrepreneurial businessman, and long-time fantasy sports guru Brandon Gunn.

Since its inception, FILM Media's Gridiron on Tap and Hoops on Tap brands have organically reached over 12 million users via Facebook. With the addition of a well-known and respected commodity in the sports world, such as Chris Myers, FILM Media looks to cement their brands into the upper echelon of sports news sites and podcast networks.

