HOPE IS HERE - NEW Episode

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third episode in the HOPE IS HERE, South Florida PBS' Health Channel series, premieres February 9th at 10:00 AM on the Health Channel. In this new episode, we meet Hank Baskett who was given the grim diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer almost ten years ago. At the time his thoughts were not of himself but of how he was going to tell his family. Together, they tell the story of how he was able to push forward towards health with a hopeful attitude and with a mission: his cancer journey would be, in his words, "a joyful one."

The Hope is Here series consists of half-hour episodes that feature inspiring and uplifting, relevant and refreshing, personal stories told by cancer survivors, their families, and the loved ones of those who lost the fight against this "emperor of all maladies" and sparked a movement that gives added meaning to their lives. Their moving stories show how the light of hope is salvaged from depths of despair.

Watch HOPE IS HERE:

Health Channel – Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 am

Health Channel – Saturday, February 12 at 7:30 pm

Health Channel – Sunday, February 13 at 1:30 pm

Health Channel – Monday, February 14 at 10 pm

WPBT – Wednesday, February 16 at 10 pm

WPBT – Friday, February 18 at 3 am

WXEL – Sunday, February 20 at 3:30 pm

Learn more about HOPE IS HERE and check out our Lung Cancer Resource page here.

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialist, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

