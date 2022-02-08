Continuant Launches Connect Meeting Rooms as a Service for the Enterprise New Product, Powered by Microsoft Teams, Will Enable Hybrid Work Environment

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based managed services company, has launched its latest product aimed at helping organizations keep "confidently connected" to markets and employees: Connect Meeting Rooms as a Service for the enterprise.

"Continuant is able to deliver a cost-effective solution to the challenges of dealing with the post-pandemic workplace."

Powered by Microsoft Teams, Connect Meeting Rooms as a Service focuses on the ever-growing number of organizations that allow employees to work remotely, either part-time or full-time. According to the business and technology website, EarthWeb, only 3.4 percent of Americans worked from home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That number jumped to 18 percent during COVID. Today, 99 percent of those remote workers wish to continue working from home in the future.

This is a statistic that David Ellis, Vice President of Growth at Continuant, considers a huge opportunity.

"Until now, many organizations have struggled to keep up with the technology required to conduct meetings in a hybrid work environment,"" Ellis said. "Our research identified an unmet need in the mid- to large-size enterprise, where conducting meetings in a hybrid work environment has become the norm. What we offer is a cost-effective way to strengthen the bridge between the physical and the digital world."

According to Ellis, Continuant Managed Services created Connect Meeting Rooms as a Service to help organizations that require anywhere from 10 to 1,000 meeting rooms, while at the same time dealing with outdated technology and budget constraints. "By offering meeting rooms 'as a service,' we make it easy for organizations to scale up or down as needed," he said.

Most meeting rooms include control surfaces (hardware and software), enriched audio and video technology, high-performance monitors, cameras, microphones, and lighting. What sets Connect Meeting Rooms as a Service apart is that Continuant pre-configures these rooms prior to delivery and installation, Ellis said. "By developing an 'off-the-shelf' solution, Continuant is able to deliver a cost-effective solution to the challenges many organizations face dealing with the post-pandemic workplace."

Continuant, which earned Microsoft's prestigious "2020 Partner of the Year" award for Calling and Meetings, today employs more than 350 people throughout the United States. In addition to its headquarters office in Tacoma, the company also has offices in California, Texas, and Ohio.

