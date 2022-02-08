Chef Gerard Bertholon of Cuisine Solutions Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Académie Culinaire de France

STERLING, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Gerard Bertholon of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide cooking technique, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award (Fauteuil de l'Academie) by the USA and Canada Chapter of the Académie Culinaire de France on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in New York City. He was honored for his steadfast commitment to educating aspiring chefs about the culinary arts and the sous vide cooking method.

Chef Gerard joined Cuisine Solutions in 1989 as a corporate research and development chef and holds the position of chief strategy officer. At Cuisine Solutions, Chef Bertholon and his team continue to leverage the method to help companies—from large hotel chains and airlines to national restaurant chains and numerous other industries—save money, reduce waste, and help with the shortage of skilled labor.

"Gerard Bertholon has had a long and successful career helping to champion French gastronomy along with the innovative sous vide manufacturing company Cuisine Solutions," said Sebastien Baud, President Delegation Académie Culinaire de France US/Canada. He continued, "This year we honor him for his true impact on the culinary world, recognizing his efforts to teach and inspire young chefs to be an integral part of the gastronomic landscape."

Boasting an impressive culinary career, Bertholon trained with two-and three-starred Michelin chefs Alain Chapel and Louis Outhier, who he credits as his two key mentors. He served as the executive chef in a number of premier French restaurants including La Panetière in Rye, New York, which earned three stars from The New York Times. In 2012, he was named Maitres Cuisiniers de France, one of the culinary world's highest honors, focusing on the continuity of French culinary traditions. Bertholon was also named Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, by the French Ministry of Agriculture in 2013.

"I'm very grateful and extremely honored to be the recipient of this award and want to thank our worldwide president Fabrice Prochasson, president Sebastien Baud, our board, and my friends and colleagues of the ACF," said Gerard Bertholon. "While it's hard to pinpoint just one person who has influenced my career, I am reminded of my grandmother and mother, who supported me unconditionally and my first real mentors as a young chef Alain Chapel, Louis Outhier and Jacques Chibois."

The Académie Culinaire de France was founded in 1879 and is made up of 1080 members worldwide. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to those whose life's work is set to have a prominent and lasting impact on the culinary industry.

