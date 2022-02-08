Buckley promotes six to partner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckley LLP announced that it promoted Ali Abugheida, Bradley Marcus, Ryan Pollard, Sherry-Maria Safchuk, Scott Sakiyama, and Jay Williams to partner from counsel.

"These six lawyers, from four of our offices, have consistently provided outstanding service and guidance to our clients," said Co-Managing Partner Chris Witeck. "Through their energy, dedication, and conscientious work, they have proven themselves to be worthy additions to the partnership, and we look forward to many more years of their contributions to the firm."

Ali Abugheida (San Francisco) represents corporate and individual clients in complex civil litigation and government enforcement actions, with a focus on matters involving the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and unfair and deceptive trade-practice statutes.

Bradley Marcus (Washington, D.C.) is a white collar and complex civil litigator with more than 15 years of experience representing corporate and individual clients in high-stakes civil and criminal enforcement actions and investigations, with a focus on matters involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and cross-border issues.

Ryan Pollard (Washington, D.C.) represents financial services clients, private equity and venture capitalists, and other investors in corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial and structured financings, bank program agreements, fund formations, and portfolio acquisitions and divestments.

Sherry-Maria Safchuk (Los Angeles) represents clients in regulatory and compliance matters and provides support for complex litigation and government investigations involving the mortgage, consumer, and commercial lending industries. She also has a focus on federal and state privacy and cybersecurity issues, including those related to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Scott T. Sakiyama (Chicago) represents corporate and individual clients in litigation and government enforcement matters, with a focus on complex commercial disputes, consumer class actions, and government investigations in myriad areas, including fair lending, mortgage servicing, and fintech arrangements.

Jay Williams (Washington, D.C.) provides enforcement and litigation counsel to financial services companies and individuals navigating internal investigations, government investigations, and complex civil litigation, with an emphasis on consumer finance matters and electronic discovery.

