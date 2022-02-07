US Consumer Pesticide Market Will Remain Dominant

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US is by far the largest market for consumer pesticides, and is expected to account for one-third of total growth in the $6.5 billion global consumer pesticide market through 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

The country's significant emphasis on well-manicured lawns and gardens and US consumers' general willingness to pay more for products that are easy to use will support continued demand for consumer pesticides. However, gains in the US lawn and garden segment are expected to slow somewhat from a high 2020 base as gardening surged in popularity during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental Regulations, Consumer Concerns Will Shape Lawn & Garden Segment

Lawn and garden pesticides will be increasingly regulated to mitigate impacts on the environment, particularly with regard to water quality, soil quality, and impacts on non-target species such as beneficial pollinators. Additionally, consumers are increasingly wary of excessive pesticide use, and in more eco-conscious countries, consumers are more circumspect about their use of nonessential pesticides.

These factors will support demand for higher value formulations that contain safer active ingredients, but will also restrain growth in volume terms. Bayer's decision to reformulate US consumer Roundup products to exclude glyphosate was based on litigation risks related to these consumer concerns, and other leading suppliers will likely follow suit in offering a greater range of pesticides that exclude active ingredients that are concerning to consumers.

