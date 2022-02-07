RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA NAMED TIER 1 PROVIDER OF SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER TREATMENT FOR HEALTHCARE TRANSFORMATION CONSORTIUM TEAM MEMBERS First-of-its-kind partnership provides treatment services to nearly 60,000 team members of leading New Jersey healthcare systems and their families

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new partnership, team members at six New Jersey health systems can now access drug and alcohol addiction treatment at Recovery Centers of America (RCA) inpatient and outpatient facilities nationwide at significantly reduced out-of-pocket cost.

"We are honored to work with RCA on this partnership, which will provide important treatment at a time of need."

Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay, a drug and alcohol inpatient treatment facility that serves communities in Northern New Jersey and the New York City area, and Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse, which serves patients in southern New Jersey, today announced a partnership with the Healthcare Transformation Consortium (HTC), a collaborative of six independent health systems consisting of 14 hospitals in New Jersey to become the first behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) provider to form a direct partnership with the HTC, for nearly 60,000 covered team members and their dependents. The health systems in the HTC are Atlantic Health System (Morristown), CentraState Healthcare System (Freehold), Holy Name (Teaneck), Hunterdon Healthcare (Flemington), Saint Peter's Healthcare System (New Brunswick) and Virtua Health (Marlton).

Under the partnership, HTC team members and their families can now access all 10 Recovery Centers of America (RCA) inpatient facilities nationwide, multiple outpatient facilities, which include three in New Jersey, and opioid treatment programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as a Tier 1 benefit, which carries the lowest patient financial responsibility and makes it equivalent to being treated at a facility in their own system.

HTC team members and their families suffering from alcohol or drug addiction will be able to receive a full spectrum of care including: medically-monitored detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient services (IOP), general outpatient services (GOP), and medication assisted treatment (MAT) services, as well as office-based opioid treatment (OBOT), peer services, and case management. Most outpatient services are offered both in-person and virtually.

The medical community is among the hardest hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are they overwhelmed by extra responsibilities and hours, but they are often providing emotional support to severely ill or dying patients when family members and friends are not allowed to visit the hospital due to restrictions.

"Now more than ever medical professionals -- who give their lives to caring for others -- need us to take care of them," said David Dorschu, CEO, Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay. "We are partnering with HTC to eliminate any barriers to treatment and provide the coping skills our medical heroes need to achieve sustainable recovery and improve their overall health and wellness."

"Throughout the pandemic, our health care heroes have never shied away from rising to the challenge of delivering high-quality care for our communities," said Antell Mitchell-James, Director, Total Rewards and Shared Services, Atlantic Health System and Chair, HTC Employee Health and Wellness Committee. "But they and their families are not immune from the same illnesses and conditions that affect the communities in which they live, including addiction. We are honored to work with Recovery Centers of America on this partnership, which will provide important treatment at a time of need."

"Addiction does not discriminate. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and their families are as vulnerable as any population, a situation worsened by the extraordinary stress and anxiety they've experienced during the pandemic," said Corey Richey, CEO, Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse. "We are proud to provide HTC employees and their families with the best personalized care and treatment options -- just like the individual hospitals do for their own patients."

Recovery Centers of America at Westminster in Massachusetts recently launched Frontline, a confidential addiction recovery program for medical and behavioral health professionals. The program is expected to be rolled out in New Jersey in 2022.

Recovery Centers of America is accredited by the Joint Commission, CARF/ASAM and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. In addition to providing evidence-based inpatient treatment for SUD, outpatient treatment is also available at RCA at Raritan Bay, RCA at Lighthouse and at an RCA outpatient facility in Voorhees, NJ, and at most other RCA locations. An extensive alumni support network and cultural, social, and educational programs for former patients and others in recovery are also available.

All Recovery Centers of America locations admit new patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year -- with complimentary, discreet transportation and intervention services available. To obtain treatment and learn more, call 1-800-RECOVERY or click here.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE TRANSFORMATION CONSORTIUM

The Healthcare Transformation Consortium (HTC) is a collaborative of leading, independent health systems based in New Jersey, each with self-funded employee health plans, that share their expertise to address issues many businesses now face: how to improve access to high-quality health care for covered employees and dependents while reducing costs. Members of the consortium include Atlantic Health System, CentraState Healthcare System, Holy Name, Hunterdon Healthcare, Virtua Health and Saint Peter's Healthcare System.

ABOUT RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in the United States in South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington, DC), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ, South Elgin, IL, and Malvern, PA. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ, and in Lansdowne, PA.

