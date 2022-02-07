NASA Statement on Meeting with US Ambassador to Poland

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski's visit Friday, Feb. 4, to NASA Headquarters in Washington:

"It was a pleasure to welcome U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski to NASA last week.

"Poland is a valued partner and ally, and as recent signatory of the Artemis Accords, there are countless opportunities for our countries to work together on the future of space.

"Ambassador Brzezinski and I share the same sense of urgency on addressing the climate crisis, so it is my hope that we will venture out into the cosmos together, as well as work to improve life here on Earth."

During the meeting, Brzezinski underscored the importance of diplomacy in maintaining relationships with Poland and the nearly 10 million Polish Americans across the country.

Nelson discussed the importance of working with Poland on a climate change call to action to benefit future generations of Poles and others around the world. Nelson said he would welcome a collaboration with Poland in this area, noting Polish contributions to a variety of NASA missions, including sensors aboard NASA's Mars Curiosity rover and the Global solar Wind Structure instrument that will be part of NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe mission, planned for launch in 2025.

As an ESA (European Space Agency) member state, NASA encourages Poland's support of key NASA-ESA cooperative activities, including the International Space Station, as well as the European Service Module, the Gateway, and lunar surface cooperation as part of NASA's Artemis program.

In October, Poland joined a growing list of nations affirming their commitment to ensuring sustainable space exploration by signing the Artemis Accords, which establish a common set of principles benefiting all of humanity.

