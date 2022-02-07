iStar Names Brett Asnas as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it has promoted Brett Asnas to the role of Chief Financial Officer at both iStar and Safehold (NYSE: SAFE). Mr. Asnas has been with the Company for over 12 years, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets.

"Brett has a been a valuable member of the senior executive leadership team, helping deliver on some of the company's most critical capital market and financial objectives," said Jay Sugarman, iStar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to build a new, modern ground lease industry, Brett's market insight, financial expertise and ability to innovate will help propel our next phase of growth."

"I am excited and honored to take on this new role at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Mr. Asnas. "I look forward to continue working with the team to execute on our core strategic initiatives and enhance value for our shareholders."

Mr. Asnas has been responsible for overseeing corporate finance initiatives, strategy, financial planning & analysis, and execution of debt and equity capital markets activity. His transaction experience spans across term loans, unsecured and secured notes, credit facilities, mortgage and mezzanine financing, preferred equity, convertible notes, IPO's and secondary offerings. Mr. Asnas joined iStar in 2008 and previously held positions in the real estate private equity business at Fortress Investment Group, the real estate investment banking division at Nomura Securities, as well as structured finance advisory at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Asnas holds a B.S. degree in Finance from the School of Management at Binghamton University.

iStar is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases and all types of leasehold capital. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create an entirely new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered market opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

