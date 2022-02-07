If you received a prepaid card when released from custody, your rights may be affected by the class action lawsuit Reichert et al. v. Keefe Commissary Network et al.

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the lawsuit about? The Court certified the lawsuit as a class action on behalf of people who, upon release from a detention facility at any time after October 20, 2016, or any time after October 20, 2013 in the state of Washington, were not offered an alternative to a release card for the return of their money upon release. Plaintiffs are two individuals who were provided release cards that charged fees in order to receive the money that had been held for them when they were in custody in a detention facility. They allege that the Electronic Fund Transfer Act prohibits the issuance of an activated release card to a person who has not requested such a card. They allege that issuance of an activated card is only allowed after full disclosure of the applicable terms and conditions of the card. They also allege that the fees charged for the card are illegal under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. Defendants deny those claims and allege that their conduct was lawful.

Who is included in the Class? The Court decided that the Class includes: All persons in the United States who, at any time since October 20, 2016, were: (1) taken into custody at a jail, correctional facility, detainment center, or any other law enforcement facility, (2) entitled to the return of money either confiscated from them or remaining in their inmate accounts when they were released from the facility, and (3) issued a prepaid debit card from Keefe Commissary Network, LLC, Rapid Investments, Inc., and/or Cache Valley Bank that was subject to fees, charges, and restrictions, and (4) not offered an alternative method for the return of their money. If taken into custody at a jail, correctional facility, detainment center, or any other law enforcement facility located in the State of Washington, the Class Period is extended to any time since October 20, 2013.

What are your options? If you are a Class Member, you must choose whether to stay in the Class. If you stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, you will be notified about how you can share in any benefits for which you are eligible. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and you won't be able to sue the Defendants for the claims at issue in this case. If you want to stay in the Class, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

To exclude yourself from the lawsuit, you must send a letter asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at the website or by calling the toll-free number below. You must mail your exclusion request postmarked by April 25, 2022. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, but you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this case.

If you do not exclude yourself from the class, you will be represented by the law firm of Sirianni Youtz Spoonemore Hamburger PLLC at no cost to you. You may hire your own lawyer if you wish, but will need to retain and pay that lawyer yourself.

For information about your rights related to the lawsuit call 1-855-604-1646 or visit www.PrisonReleaseCardClassAction.com.

