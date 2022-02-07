Tributes
GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES 2022 VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE

Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison and Chief Financial Officer Frank Svoboda will present Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 am ET.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
The presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

under Calls and Meetings  and  "Management Presentations"

or

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2022/idE582ZR.cfm

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

