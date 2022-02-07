Elizabeth Burnett Joins Slatt Capital as Managing Director of Loan Servicing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Burnett has joined the leadership team as Managing Director of Loan Servicing. In her role, Elizabeth will be responsible for the twelve-team member loan servicing division responsible for the management of $5 billion in commercial real estate loans. Elizabeth has 20 years of loan servicing experience most recently as the head of servicing for a local debt fund and co-head of servicing at Gantry Inc. She holds the prestigious CCMS designation and has been an active member of the MBA.

"With our transaction volume doubling to $2B in 2021, Elizabeth joins us at the perfect time to help guide our servicing department for its next stage of growth. She has direct experience with our life insurance correspondents, directed managed portfolios for most of our accounts, and is deeply knowledgeable on CMBS." commented Jason Berry, Chief Operating Officer.

"I am thrilled to be joining Slatt Capital and returning to the world of commercial mortgage servicing," said Elizabeth Burnett. "I have known of Slatt Capital and its stellar reputation for many years and look forward to leading this tech-enabled life-of-loan service platform."

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $5 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

