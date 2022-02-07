DriveU adds New Mobility Executive Timothy Papandreou to its Advisory Board Timothy Papandreou brings expertise in mobility innovation as DriveU.auto scales its activity in robot and in autonomous vehicle teleoperation

RAANANA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto , developer of a superior software-based teleoperation connectivity platform for robots and autonomous vehicles, has appointed Timothy Papandreou to its advisory board.

"Tim brings to the board hands-on experience in deploying and commercializing mobility solutions as well as a strategic view of the sea change that mobility is undergoing," said DriveU.auto CEO, Alon Podhurst. "We have been working closely with Tim for the past few years, and have greatly benefited from his extensive industry knowledge and insights. We are extremely fortunate to have him join our advisory board and look forward to leveraging his experience as DriveU.auto continues to grow its customer base and scales operations."

Papandreou is the founder of Emerging Transport Advisors, and former strategic partnerships manager at Google X and Waymo where he was part of the team that launched the world's first AV ride hailing and delivery service. Previous roles included founding advisor for City Innovate, a smart city platform matching governments and startups to accelerate innovation and served as the Chief Innovation Officer for the city of San Francisco's transportation agency.

"DriveU.auto is a market leader in the field of remote operations, a key component in enabling rapid robot and autonomous vehicle deployment to scale, be it for robotaxis, trucking, delivery services, on-road snow removal, off-road landscaping or industrial logistics," said Papandreou. "I have worked closely with the DriveU.auto team as they accelerated their customer traction, most recently with Coco Delivery in Los Angeles; I am thrilled to join the DriveU.auto advisory board as they continue scaling their business."

As mobility evolves, new and diverse operational models appear, ranging from Level 3 autonomy to full remote operation. Whatever the operational model, a human in the loop is required - whether to supervise, assist the AV software stack in edge cases, or to fully operate the vehicle. The DriveU.auto platform provides the high quality, low latency connectivity required for safe teleoperation in all New Mobility use cases.

ABOUT DRIVEU.AUTO

DriveU.auto developed and is deploying a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of robots and autonomous vehicles. The DriveU.auto solution enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance), at very low latency and high reliability. The solution uses proprietary cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies.

DriveU.auto's customers, robot manufacturers, Autonomous Vehicle providers (cars, trucks and shuttles), OEMs, and Tier 1s who use the DriveU.auto platform in the EU, US, China, Japan and Israel.

