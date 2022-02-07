The new Beltone Imagine™ Behind-the-Ear hearing aids deliver world-class technology to people who really need it - those with moderate to severe hearing loss - providing exceptional sound quality, best-in-class rechargeability as well as hands-free calls for iPhone and iPad

Beltone expands portfolio with new Beltone Imagine Behind-the-Ear hearing aid offering outstanding sound quality for those with challenging hearing loss The new Beltone Imagine™ Behind-the-Ear hearing aids deliver world-class technology to people who really need it - those with moderate to severe hearing loss - providing exceptional sound quality, best-in-class rechargeability as well as hands-free calls for iPhone and iPad

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, today announced the expansion of their popular hearing care portfolio with the addition of the new Beltone Imagine™ Behind-the-Ear (BTE) hearing aids. This latest innovation offers powerful hearing aids that provide clarity in sound and convenient hands-free phone and FaceTime calls from iPhone and iPad.

Beltone expanded the premium sound offering from Beltone Imagine to help people with moderate to severe hearing loss get the care and technology they need, through a truly individualized hearing experience. The impressive Beltone Imagine hearing aid is proven to deliver clarity in all environments without unwanted feedback while the unique ergonomic design allows the hearing aids to only rest on one point on the ear, providing comfort and ensuring the best possible placement of the top microphones so users can connect seamlessly with the world around them, whether in a busy restaurant or on FaceTime with a friend.

Through the hands-free call technology, users will be able to answer calls with just a tap on their hearing aid and enjoy conversations with outstanding sound quality — all without having to take their device out of their pocket. This is a great solution for conversations while multi-tasking, for example, when cooking, carrying groceries, being at work, or when the iPhone is simply out of reach.

The new Beltone Imagine Behind-the-Ear styles also deliver best-in-class rechargeability with more than a full day of use — up to 23 hours of use on a single charge — for worry-free use all day without the hassle of exchanging batteries on the go.

Beltone President, Mike Halloran explains, "Hearing loss should not make people feel limited in their everyday lives. I'm thrilled that more people with challenging hearing loss will be able to enjoy amazing sound and connect easier with family, friends and at work when using the new Beltone Imagine Behind-the-Ear hearing aids."

The new Behind-the-Ear styles join the popular Beltone Imagine RIE (Receiver-in-Ear designs) with the ground-breaking M&RIE (Microphone & Receiver-In-Ear with an extra microphone in the ear canal) and the new rechargeable Beltone Imagine Behind-the-Ear line includes standard and power hearing aids, which will be available February 25 exclusively at Beltone hearing centers nationwide.

*Beltone Imagine hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation), with software updates iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 or later.

About Beltone

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services and support for its hearing care network that operates in more than 1,500 offices across the United States and Canada. Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

