A2V by VideoByte Converts Audio Ads for CTV

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoByte , the leader in Connected TV (CTV) advertising, now offers a new service that combines audio advertising with video advertising. A2V, the new audio to visual launched by VideoByte, will help transform audio ads into CTV video with new technology that has never before been available.

VideoByte and VideoBridge, leading providers of digital advertising technology, merge companies to create global best-in-class Connected TV (CTV) advertising experience. The combined company will operate under the VideoByte brand effective immediately and merge full business operations through Q4 of 2021. (PRNewsfoto/VideoByte) (PRNewswire)

With custom advertiser imagery available and dynamic QR codes, reaching a new audience is now easier than ever with the help of A2V. This allows more people into the CTV space, while targeting a segmented audience specifically for their brand. The popularity of the QR code upgrades the user experience, allowing consumers direct access to a website or downloadable app.

"We wanted to find a way for companies to enter the CTV space in an efficient and effective way," said David Naffis, co-founder of VideoByte. "By taking the guesswork out of what video or images to use in CTV and stitching a brand's audio ads with custom static or motion visuals, we are helping brands hyper target their product or service in a way that is new and unique."

A2V requires no new creative assets, as the audio creative provides everything needed to start. The audio is then stitched with a visual, either provided by the publisher, advertiser or created by VideoByte. The video is then used in targeted ads in CTV, reaching a unique audience never captured before with solely an audio advertisement.

With more than 80% of American homes now having at least one CTV device, according to Ad Exchanger, the ability to advertise in that space is a new opportunity for companies to generate revenue. CTV is the future of advertising and several predictions for this year, including from TV REV, show advertisers doubling down on CTV, with many looking to spend more in the demographics their ads are reaching. VideoByte is leading the way in providing accessibility for these hyper-targeted audiences with less of a creative requirement.

ABOUT VIDEOBYTE

VideoByte is a privately held and operated revenue-first video advertising platform focused on a viewer-first experience across connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Founded in 2020 with company headquarters based in Austin, Texas, the ad serving platform provides advanced technology delivering memorable brand messaging moments for advertisers at a higher profitability for publishers. As experts in CTV technology, VideoByte is known to provide strong performance for its variety of publisher clients including notable partners AMC, MLB, NFL and Plex. For more information, go to videobyte.com .

