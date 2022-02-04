Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement to release five singles off its debut music album The First Realm throughout the United States and internationally now through the 2022 Winter Olympics to elevate its message of PEACE

LOS ANGELES and ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With tensions running high ahead of the controversial 2022 Winter Olympic Games being hosted by China, as well as the current conflict brewing in Eastern Europe, the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement is projecting itself into the international conversation by re-releasing five of its most relevant songs from its hip hop album The First Realm. These songs include "Socrates Café", "Peace", "Philosophy", "Maggie Connor" (former Olympic Moguls Skier and friend of the movement), and a special new track written by Connor and the album's rap star Casanova Ace specifically for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The movement's real-world message, which now seems more important than perhaps at any other time in our history since World War II is that it's crucial we as an entire world step back, de-escalate, begin to listen and love one another again, and begin working together to create world peace. The movement is attempting to share this message through its music to get America and other nations to come together and overcome the current tensions our world is facing.

Staunch Moderates believes it imperative to abolish the "us vs. them" and other extremist mentalities that have become so prevalent in this new decade's belligerent, antagonistic, war-like culture of politics, not only in the U.S. but also across the globe. And the best way to do this is through a mindful softening of tempers, attitudes and aggression to again find love and peace. The movement suggests we strive to positively influence the enemies of peace and freedom to do the same for the good of humanity.

Links to the five released tracks and accompanying music videos:

Staunch Moderates is an Intellectual Movement all about addressing the intellectual and political divide and striving for both national and world peace. It was formed in December of 2019 and hit the ground running by mobilizing to campaign its movement throughout the 2020 Election Year. The movement actively campaigned in 16 different Primary states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates, closing out the presidential election campaign with a live Election Day Show made up of a panel of 10 political celebrity friends of the movement.

In 2021 they made their 14 track R&B, jazzy, cool, hip hop album, "The First Realm" to help tell their story and to document in music the history of the turbulent 2020 Election & Pandemic Year.

Gregory T. Simmons is the CEO of the Movement & Executive Producer and an artist on the album. He says, "from lots of feedback, the music is the most chill hip hop music that most have heard. The name of our band is "DJ Staunch ™." Staunch is an eight foot tall bigfoot mascot & is the alter ego of both the band and the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement.

Learn more about the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement, or support the cause by visiting any of the following channels. The more money raised, the more people will hear our message of LOVE & PEACE:

