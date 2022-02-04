Tributes
Encompass Health to participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 14-18, 2022.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

