Chieng Moua Joins GLYNT.AI, Inc to Drive Enterprise Solutions for Carbon Emissions Data

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity in terms of speed, scale, and impact," says Moua.

"ESG and carbon emissions data is a top priority for the C-suite. Chieng brings the experience, expertise, and thought leadership that takes GLYNT.AI and the industry to a new level," said Martha Amram, Ph.D., CEO of GLYNT.AI. "Enterprise customers want automated, enterprise-grade carbon emissions data pipelines. They want a simple solution that leverages current enterprise investments to automatically deliver shareable data across the entire supply chain. We welcome Chieng's decades of experience and innovation leadership as this fast-moving market expands globally."

Today, emissions data is siloed and slow, most often processed using manual data entry because the key data is locked in PDFs of utility bills and invoices. This causes data errors and inconsistency, costing time and money. Customers of GLYNT.AI benefit from the end-to-end automation solution that uses advanced machine learning to create carbon emissions data. GLYNT.AI's data powers many ESG and sustainability application platforms as well as enterprise financial and procurement systems like SAP and Oracle.

"It's time for carbon emissions data to be a standard extension of enterprise reporting," said Moua. "Shareholders and customers are demanding more transparency of organizations' sustainability progress to support "green" brands. Existing enterprise software platforms are ready to receive carbon emissions data. Companies just lack the stream of accurate and verifiable data across the business and supply chain that is needed for operational planning, project prioritization, transparency, and financing of their emissions reduction journey."

Moua brings decades of enterprise software experience at Oracle, TIBCO, and Blue Prism. Most recently, he was Vice President of Innovation and Emerging Technologies at SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC), a publicly traded U.S. Fintech company. His responsibilities included market and solution strategies, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and customer engagements. Previously, Moua was Global Vice President of Innovation at Blue Prism (LON: PRSM), where he led go-to-market strategy and product innovation, developed technology alliances and channel partners, and grew revenue from $15M to $125M in four years.

"As a father with two young children, I want to use my experience and technical skills to solve a key problem facing CEOs, CFOs, other senior leaders, and our planet. This is a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity in terms of speed, scale, and impact," said Moua. "I'm excited to work with GLYNT to make a real difference for everyday business practices. Only data-driven solutions will enable all of us to act at the speed and scale we so urgently need to deliver change."

GLYNT.AI is the leader in producing accurate, verifiable carbon emissions data for large enterprise and mid-market companies. GLYNT.AI's mission is to quickly deliver carbon emission data at extremely high accuracy rates (98%+) and significant cost savings to power sustainability and enterprise transformation. GLYNT.AI serves global customers to achieve operational efficiencies and reliable finance-grade sustainability data with minimal effort. Learn more and join us at https://glynt.ai/ .

