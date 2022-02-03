IBM and Government of Quebec Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Accelerate Discovery with First IBM Quantum System in Canada

- The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator seeks to advance discovery and solutions in energy, life sciences and sustainability using quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing

- IBM plans to deploy its first quantum system in Canada empowering Quebec's Quantum Innovation Zone

- Discovery Accelerator builds on existing semiconductor innovation ecosystem as a further step to enhance Quebec's thriving high-tech economy

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Quebec and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced plans for a new partnership to further establish Quebec as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. The new technology hub aims to focus on developing new projects, collaborations, and skills-building initiatives in crucial areas of research such as energy, life sciences, and sustainability.

The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator will work in alignment with the goals of the Government of Quebec's Innovation Zones in Sherbrooke and Microelectronics Innovation Zone in Bromont, promoting the use of advanced technology across the province. Working with partners in the scientific research and private sectors, the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator plans to make advances using computational technologies such as:

Quantum computing: Leveraging an IBM Quantum System One to be deployed at IBM's Bromont facility for the use of the Government of Quebec and its partners, to facilitate the mission of the Government of Quebec's Innovation Zones the Discovery Accelerator will explore complex problems including the modeling of new materials and how quantum computing can be used as part of broader sustainability efforts.

AI: Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator teams will use a range of artificial intelligence models to explore use cases such as the discovery of new drugs.

High performance computing: The Discovery Accelerator will leverage a major base of high-performance computing (HPC) in order to integrate classical and quantum technology to explore various scientific challenges.

The confluence of these technologies through the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator in Quebec represents a further step in promoting technology development in the region to expand the horizons of computation, and builds on IBM's deep knowledge of semiconductor design and packaging, including the work carried out IBM's facility in Bromont, Quebec.

"Quebec's potential to innovate in high technology and be a leader in the economy of the future is immense. We have world-class universities, creative entrepreneurs and talented workers. The dedicated IBM quantum computer will pave the way for us to make incredible progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and modeling. Quantum science is the future of computing. With our innovation zone, we're positioning ourselves at the forefront of this future," said François Legault, Premier of Quebec.

"The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is further proof of our commitment to building open communities of innovation to tackle the big problems of our time through a combination of quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing, all integrated through the hybrid cloud," said Dr. Darío Gil, SVP and Director of Research, IBM. "This new Discovery Accelerator, along with our work in semiconductor packaging, will bring to bear the full scope of IBM's groundbreaking technology to Quebec's world-class scientific and industrial communities. We are proud to be working with the Government of Quebec, as well as private sector and academic partners, to take innovation in Quebec to the next level."

In addition to its quantum system in Quebec, IBM aims to advance technology education and skills development, as well as providing use of software technologies such as the Generative Modeling Toolkit for Science and RoboRXN. These technologies serve as part of IBM's growing Accelerated Discovery portfolio designed to speed up research and expedite development in the life sciences including genomics and drug design.

The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is the fourth such Accelerator to be announced in the last 12 months, following similar announcements with Cleveland Clinic,the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council Hartree Centre.

