Astreya Promotes Andrea Bendzick to "President"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the promotion of Andrea Bendzick to President. She will now oversee and lead Astreya's operations as well as focus upon expanding the company's global footprint, services portfolio, and revenue potential.

Andrea joined Astreya in 2019 with over 17 years of experience in building and leading global finance and operations teams in the technology services industry. Since her appointment as CFO and more recently as COO, Astreya has been experiencing revenue and profitability growth while demonstrating excellence in delivery and customer service. She has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. She is admired and respected by partners and employees alike.

Jeffrey Freeland, Chairman of Astreya, said, "Andrea has elevated Astreya to the next level through her leadership, business acumen and operational excellence in her roles as CFO and COO. She has established herself as the right leader to take Astreya to great heights in 2022 and beyond."

Andrea holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches thirty-three countries with over 2000+ IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear- vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best-in-class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

