Bartlett Bearing Appoints New President, Continues Family-Led Succession

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. announced today that its longtime company President Gayle Musser is moving into the role of CEO, appointing Sarah Musser to the role of President.

Sarah will be the third member of the Bartlett family to lead the company, now in its 71st year of operation. Gayle, who served as the company's President for 31 years, will remain onboard as the CEO of Bartlett Bearing.

Family has long been at the core of Bartlett Bearing and the company is excited to continue the Bartlett family legacy under Sarah's leadership. "The company continues to grow and succeed through the hard efforts of all employees," said Gayle Musser. "It certainly makes it easier for me to step down…knowing that I can leave the company in good hands." Gayle officially began working for the family business in 1977 and assumed ownership in 1991 when her father and founder of the company, Tom Bartlett, officially passed on the title of President.

"I've known Bartlett my whole life and to be able to take over as the next generation is something I look forward to," said Sarah Musser. "I'm committed to ensuring the future of Bartlett Bearing and am excited about the opportunities that come next." Sarah began her career at Bartlett Bearing in 2010 and has worked in many areas of the family business, most recently at Bartlett Bearing's Operations Manager.

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

