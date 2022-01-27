Torch.AI acquires leading maritime surveillance company B23; Former Navy Seal Joins Executive Team

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing—making data easier to use for humans and machines, announced today the acquisition of B23, a Virginia based data-extraction software company. Brad Kolarov, a former Navy SEAL and Founder and Managing Partner at B23, joins Torch.AI's executive team as Vice President.

Founded in 2014, B23 has grown to become the market leader in Maritime Autonomy and related AI applications, including sourcing and aggregating diverse mission data, such as geo-location, online analytics, and financial instrumentation. The combination of B23's experience in applying machine learning to real-world problems, and Torch.AI's flagship software platform, Nexus, will enable B23's client base to rapidly enhance their data processing power and speed.

"Most people don't realize how difficult maritime IT can be. Disconnected, intermittent, and low bandwidth environments pose unique challenges and demand highly efficient and accurate data processing. There's no room for pretenders," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "We spend a lot of time in the upper atmospheres of compute performance. We immediately saw how important the work Brad and the team at B23 were doing for the national security mission. These are tested capabilities and systems that, when combined with our platforms, will provide even more performance for both our commercial and public sector customers."

A well-known thought leader in data technology, Kolarov started his professional career in the U.S. Navy where he spent 9 years as a Navy SEAL and left as a Lieutenant Commander. Prior to founding B23, he served as an executive at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he helped big data, financial, health care, and public sector clients make their transition to the Cloud. This ultimately culminated in helping AWS win the CIA's Cloud Computing Services (C2S) program.

"I am excited for the B23 team to join forces with Torch.AI, and to continue to bring forth our customer centric mindset," said Kolarov. "Ever since I put on the uniform, I have been hyper-focused on strengthening our national security posture. The team at Torch.AI shares the same values, and I look forward to growing together."

Torch.AI has rapidly expanded in the public sector. Today's announcement follows the company's 2021 acquisition of DataTech, a data analysis company supporting the Department of Defense. Hondo Geurts, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, recently joined its Board of Advisors. Nexus, Torch.AI's platform, has been deployed successfully across multiple government agencies and is proven to provide significant security, speed and quality improvements in data processing.

"My grandfather hunted Nazi submarines from Navy blimps. The acquisition of B23 expands our current work supporting the U.S. Navy in extraordinary ways. This responsibility is a special privilege, its personal," added Weaver. "I've said it before, we are building a dream team here at Torch.AI and Brad and the team he has built only strengthen that statement."

About Torch.AI

We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

Contact: marketing@torch.ai

