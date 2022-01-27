The Paley Center for Media Presents PaleyImpact: Media's Role in Helping Us Talk about the Holocaust

- The Paley Center for Media presents its PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Helping Us Talk about the Holocaust, to continue discussing the media's powerful shaping influence and unique ability to raise awareness around the growing crisis of antisemitism.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today its newest PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Helping Us Talk about the Holocaust, in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The program convenes leaders from education, politics, media, and the Jewish community to examine media's vital role in enabling conversations that confront the horrors of the Holocaust and help to combat antisemitism. The PaleyImpact program streams live today, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET, on the Paley Center's YouTube Channel. The PaleyImpact antisemitism series is made possible through the generous support of Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff.

On this solemn day, the Paley Center is honored to present a conversation about how media can enable important and impactful dialogues throughout our society about the realities of the Holocaust in a way that seeks to prevent further genocides. Participants include Michael Bornstein, Holocaust Survivor; Senator Christopher J. Dodd, (D-CT, 1981-2011), The Dodd Center for Human Rights; Doron Krakow, President and CEO, JCC Association of North America; and Maria Zalewska, Executive Director, Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation; Jim Axelrod, Chief Investigative and Senior National Correspondent, CBS News, will moderate this discussion.

"To commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Paley Center continues our work to shine a light on media's powerful shaping influence in combating the alarming rise of antisemitism. The Paley Center is proud to convene the most respected and leading voices to emphasize the dangers of antisemitism and help ensure that the Holocaust is never forgotten or repeated," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We want to thank Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff for their continued generous support."

"International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to never forget the great crimes of the Holocaust, so that they can never be repeated," said Senator Christopher J. Dodd (D-CT, 1981-2011). "In this time when truth is under attack, the media has an essential role to play to ensure the facts of the Holocaust are clear to all."

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions that shape public discourse on critical social issues. The Paley Center has a long-established history of programs on this subject, including Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace; The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism; The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism; and Media's Role in Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism.

In addition to hosting a quarterly program series, the Paley Center is actively working with leading organizations, to whom we are thankful for their ongoing support and commitment to develop educational resources and promote a better understanding of the dangers of antisemitism. These include Simon Wiesenthal Center, The UJA-Federation of New York, The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, USC Shoah Foundation, JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America, American Jewish Committee, OpenDor Media, The American Society for Yad Vashem, Together Beat Hate, The Kirsh Foundation, David Berg Foundation, World Jewish Congress, and The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation.

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

