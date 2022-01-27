Oklahoma City Dispensary Becomes a Unity Rd. Local Alliance Partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced today it has signed its first partner through its Local Alliance Program with an Oklahoma City dispensary, Ringside Medical. The shop is located at 14201 N. May Ave. #205 and will be rebranded to Unity Rd.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising, as the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the U.S. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. (PRNewsfoto/Unity Rd.) (PRNewswire)

Unity Rd. launched the Local Alliance Program in 2021 to support local dispensary ownership. Through the program, existing cannabis dispensary owners and license holders can partner with Unity Rd. to gain direct access to the buying power, resources and supportive network normally reserved for multi-unit operators. Partners through this program retain 100% ownership of their dispensary license and business and benefit from the tools, expertise and ongoing support necessary to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary.

"The U.S. cannabis landscape is comprised of small, independent entrepreneurs and giant, multi-state operators," said Unity Rd.'s Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger. "With the added layer of complexities that cannabis brings by being federally illegal and so highly regulated, it is challenging for independents to compete with conglomerates that have teams of industry experts who are dedicated to compliance, accounting, marketing, etc. and know how to navigate the intricacies of cannabis."

Weinberger continued, "The franchise model gives prospective and existing dispensary owners a fighting chance by empowering them with the knowledge, relationships and ongoing support they need to be compliant and focused on growing their business, rather than stuck in day-to-day management."

"Having the supportive network of a franchise will be a tremendous weight off us and our team," said Ringside Medical Co-Owner Robin O'Grady. "Cannabis is complicated. You need to constantly be on your toes and able to pivot at a moment's notice. By joining Unity Rd., we're expanding our team with experts who have operated cannabis businesses in multiple states and gaining several other benefits that will positively impact our future growth."

The Local Alliance shop is primed for growth as Oklahoma's medical cannabis market has surpassed $1.5 billion in revenue since legal sales began in 2018. The state has one of the largest medicinal programs in the U.S. with about 10% of the population, nearly four million residents, having obtained a medical card. Further, Oklahoma activists have already filed two ballot measures this year to legalize adult-use cannabis and overhaul the state's medical cannabis system.

"We're hopeful this Local Alliance shop will be the first of many Unity Rd. shops across Oklahoma," said the marijuana franchise's Vice President of Franchise Development Justin Livingston. "We're confident that our team can help owners increase their dispensary's value within their local communities."

In addition to Oklahoma, the cannabis franchise is actively seeking partnerships with existing dispensary owners across the United States who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support the franchise offers. Unity Rd. also partners with industry newcomers and currently has multiple agreements signed with nearly 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development nationwide. The franchise offers one of the safest routes for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to stake their claim in the fast-growing, complex industry. Backed by time-tested Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an accomplished team boasting more than 200 years of combined experience in cannabis and franchising, franchise partners are guided through every operational function of the business – whether it be assisting with cash flow, product selection or changing regulations.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. Local Alliance Program, contact partners@unityrd.com or call 480-542-9420.

For more information about the Unity Rd. Franchise Opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

About Unity Rd.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with nearly 20 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Marisa Beaumont

Fishman PR

mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com

847-945-1300

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

investors@item9labs.com

800-403-1140

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unity Rd.