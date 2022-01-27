McDermott Launches Carbon Footprint Calculation Tool

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International today launched ArborXD™, a web-based tool that supports carbon-conscious decision making for energy customers seeking pathways to net-zero operations. It provides data collection, estimation and reporting on the potential carbon impact of energy facilities before construction begins.

"ArborXD™ is another demonstration of the powerful combination of McDermott's integrated engineering expertise, innovation and commitment to advance and enable our customers' sustainability goals," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "It is an energy industry differentiator that will help quantifiably reduce the operating footprint of the facilities we design and build."

Embedded as early as the design phase, ArborXD™ is applied throughout the energy project life cycle—whether a concept, front-end engineering design or an engineering, procurement, construction and installation project. As a web-based tool, ArborXD™ provides customers access to life cycle footprint estimates, cost tradeoff analyses, emission reduction pathways and environmental impact assessments.

"Today, we celebrate innovation at McDermott and the collaboration that made this transformative solution possible," said Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Governance. "ArborXD™ directly advances McDermott's commitment to deliver net-zero facilities for the energy industry and provides a meaningful advantage as our customers work to assess and mitigate emissions."

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

