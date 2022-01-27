<span class="legendSpanClass">Contractors can now place roofing material orders in minutes with one of the nation's most established exterior building materials suppliers using HOVER's Direct Ordering, saving time and materials</span>

HOVER Partners with Beacon Building Products to Streamline Digital Materials Ordering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, today announced the ability for contractors to digitally order roofing materials through a new partnership with Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the nation's largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products. Through the partnership, contractors are able to place orders with Beacon from within the HOVER platform with Direct Ordering.

Using precise measurements created with HOVER's 3D model, Direct Ordering calculates material quantities, instantly prepares material lists for roofing products, and places the order with Beacon. The automated ordering process takes into account a contractor's unique pricing and installation preferences and offers a single, connected digital experience, eliminating the need for manual entry or separate ordering.

"We're excited to partner with HOVER to allow contractors to place orders directly through the platform," said Jamie Samide, VP of Marketing at Beacon. "We've supported roofing contractors for nearly 100 years, getting them the best supplies right on time. The addition of HOVER's precise measurements automatically connected to the order is another service innovation helping our customers build more."

"HOVER's Direct Ordering is simple to use," said Tyler Schisler, Co-Owner of Shumaker Roofing. "Using HOVER, we can confidently build out estimates in minutes, providing transparency, and calculating the number of materials needed. By streamlining ordering, my projects can move forward more quickly because I'm getting the exact quantity of materials I need with efficiency and ease."

Supply chain related delays, increasing homeowner demand for roofing renovation and repair, and the ever-present need for cost-savings efficiencies have put pressure on exterior home improvement contractors over the last few years. Giving contractors the ability to calculate and order the exact quantities of roofing materials they need directly from trusted suppliers through HOVER's Direct Ordering tool means jobs can be completed more quickly. Less wasted time and material delivers more savings and greater earning potential.

Beacon and HOVER have partnered closely since 2018 to bring the innovative digital solution Beacon 3D+ to market. HOVER Direct Ordering within Beacon Pro+ is the latest milestone in the partnership, and both companies are excited to launch the joint offering during the International Roofing Expo on February 1-3, 2022.

"Beacon is among the oldest and most established distributors in the building material space, and we're excited to launch HOVER to their network of customers," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "The partnership between HOVER and Beacon is an exciting step toward servicing more contractors with less waste and more efficiency by digitizing material ordering."

The ability to place orders with Beacon from within HOVER is available now. Learn more about how to use HOVER's Direct Ordering on your projects today.

To download the HOVER app, please visit https://hover.to/app-install/ .

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to .

About Beacon Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

