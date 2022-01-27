Hero Digital's Wellness Customer Insights Report Highlights Key Takeaways From Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Boomers

Wellness customer insights report reveals that digital transformation is achieved by empowering people to live their best life on their terms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading digital business transformation company, today released its Digital Wellness Truth & Beauty Index. Designed to accelerate digital transformation, this wellness customer insights report uncovers what matters most to consumers in digital fitness, wearable, and weight management.

People across every generation are taking greater control of their mental and physical health using new, transformational tools. To respond to this demand, a new wave of wellness brands has emerged, causing existing brands to embrace digital transformation.

The pandemic has inspired a newfound appreciation for health. People are also seeking greater control over their time and attention, regardless of their age. This Digital Wellness Consumer Insights Report highlights important takeaways from four generations—Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Boomers. Each generation has unique customer experience priorities, defined by what its consumers say is important when choosing a brand and what people feel is important when recommending a brand.

The Digital Wellness Truth & Beauty Index found that all generations value brands that deliver transformation through empowerment and disruption.

Top customer experience attributes driving brand advocacy across each generation include:

50% of Gen X customers and 40% of Gen Z customers rank empowerment and disruption as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand

20% of Millennials rank empathy and principles as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand

30% of Boomers rank price and stature as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand

"The past few years have proven that taking care of your mental and physical health has taken priority for consumers of all ages," said Owen Frivold, EVP of Strategy at Hero Digital. "This latest Digital Wellness Truth & Beauty Index shines a light on what each generation of consumers is looking for in their wellness journey. As emerging brands build their name and traditional brands evolve to meet these new consumer needs, it's important to pay attention to what different generations prioritize in order to stand out in the saturated market of health and wellness."

Hero Digital's inaugural Truth & Beauty Index surveyed 3,000+ people across 52 brands in consumer goods, financial services, wellness, and healthcare. The index's framework identifies the attributes that are most likely to drive both customer choice and brand advocacy while providing a framework for successful digital transformation.

To download the full report and learn more about Hero Digital's Truth & Beauty Index, please visit https://herodigital.com/campaign/wellness-truth-beauty-index/ .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

