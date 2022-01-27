THE HEART SUPPLY ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST COMMUNITY SKATEPARK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH XALA IN COSTALEGRE, MEXICO

COSTALEGRE, Mexico, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Supply, created by Element Skateboards founder Johnny Schillereff and his family to guide generations of like-minded skateboarders, unveiled today its first skatepark in Costalegre, on the idyllic west coast of Mexico. In partnership with Xala, the socially and environmentally conscious development set to launch in 2023, the skatepark is part of Xala with Heart Foundation aiming to create an inspiring, safe space for the local community and skateboarding enthusiasts. The 'Heart Park' places skateboarding and its philosophy of social inclusion as an integral part of a sustainable vision for the future of the region.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the opening of our latest skatepark and to be part of the Xala vision," said Johnny Schillereff, Founder of The Heart Supply. "We founded The Heart Supply to welcome as many people as possible into the skateboarding world and cannot wait to see the positive impact 'Heart Park' will have on the local community in the area."

"Xala is a truly unique and special place, and we hope our skatepark will harness the positive and creative energy that is at the heart of Xala, as well as build an inspiring environment for all that visit us here. We want to create an environment that will become integrated into the everyday life and rhythm of Xala, showcasing a shared love of skateboarding and its ability to bring people together."

Ricardo Santa Cruz, Founding Partner of Xala, said: "The Heart Supply encapsulates the values of our vision for Xala – community spirit, connectivity, creativity and generosity. Supporting the local people and helping give back to the community is our main focus, which is why the decision to build a skatepark in place of the usual golf course felt like the only right thing to do. We wanted to create something that was accessible to everyone, a place that could live at the heart of the development as a welcoming and inspiring space, and with the help of The Heart Supply, I believe we have done just that."

The partnership between The Heart Supply and Xala is based on the shared beliefs of both brands, focused on building projects that will benefit local communities without harming the natural environment. Alongside the skatepark, the partnership will also create a range of inclusive initiatives to unite people from different socio-economic groups - bringing together culture-seeking travellers and local community groups.

Established by Johnny Schillereff and his family, The Heart Supply was created to give kids the gift of riding their own skateboard and welcome them to the skateboarding community. The Heart Supply believes that the freedom, cultural diversity, and friendships developed from skateboarding are invaluable. Riding a skateboard is a creative, physical activity that sees no color, inspires equality, and builds self-esteem and awareness.

At the forefront of Xala's vision is creating a sustainable community, which has sparked partnerships with many progressive organizations that share the same ethos. Xala's decision to include a skatepark over a golf course in the development, marks its intention to deliver both a socially and environmentally conscious project and the importance placed on accessibility to the local community.

The Xala with Heart Foundation, created by the Xala project, is on a mission to unite sustainability and skateboarding. The Foundation chooses skateboarding as a vehicle to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds and communities to identify the parallels between learning the new skill of skateboarding, as well as overcoming the obstacles and challenges in life. The Heart Supply gives every child that is part of the project a free skateboard to let them know that the foundation is here to help and support them skate through life.

The 'Heart Park' inauguration was held in late December to celebrate the launch of the skatepark and was attended by U.S. bronze Olympic medallist Jagger Eaton, Rio Batan, and Camp Schillereff who were on hand to share their skills and experiences with local skaters. Alongside Johnny, these world-class international skaters are a core part of the new skatepark whose vision is to create an inspiring, safe space for local skaters from neighbouring towns, including Puerto Vallarta while providing young children with a base to learn new skills and develop newfound talents.

The Reforest Project, an organization actively supporting tree planting and forest conservation for people, nature, and the environment, also attended the Heart Park launch event and reforested an area to balance the environmental impact of building the skatepark. In partnership with Xala, The Reforest Project replanted 1,111 trees to return the materials used to make the skateboards back into the nature. Each child involved in the Xala with Heart Foundation was also given a sapling to care for the week leading up to the event that was then planted as part of the reforesting project.

