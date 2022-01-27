Dominion Energy Awards $50,000 to Virginia Arts Nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation named five nonprofit arts organizations as 2022 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors. The organizations represent five regions across Virginia with annual operating budgets under $1 million. Each received a $10,000 grant to support their winning arts or cultural education program.

"These organizations show ways the creative spirit continues to thrive – whether through outdoor, virtual or digital programming," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Virginia is very fortunate to have these talented organizations committed to serving their local communities."

The ArtStars winners were honored Jan. 26 at the Virginia Commission for the Arts' Art Works virtual conference:

Todd Rosenlieb Dance – ( Norfolk ) for its "Mixed Abilities in Motion" (MixMo) program that offers dance education and therapy to children with special needs including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and Autism Spectrum Disorder. MixMo also offers broader education programs and outreach through both virtual and in-person performances. – () for its "Mixed Abilities in Motion" (MixMo) program that offers dance education and therapy to children with special needs including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and Autism Spectrum Disorder. MixMo also offers broader education programs and outreach through both virtual and in-person performances.

Dogtown Dance Theatre – ( Richmond ) for its resource programs for striving professional artists. Through both in-person and virtual options, the group engages schools and provides programming for students of all ages with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. – () for its resource programs for striving professional artists. Through both in-person and virtual options, the group engages schools and provides programming for students of all ages with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Encore Stage & Studio – ( Arlington ) for its theater-based programming for students of all ages, including students experiencing homelessness. It provides opportunities and arts education to those without easy access to a diverse student base. – () for its theater-based programming for students of all ages, including students experiencing homelessness. It provides opportunities and arts education to those without easy access to a diverse student base.

Charlottesville Ballet – ( Charlottesville ) for its programs that offer dance education and scholarships to all ages in programs such as Adaptive Dance and Movement for Parkinson's, students with Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and other developmental, intellectual, and movement disabilities. The studio also provides free programming in public schools. – () for its programs that offer dance education and scholarships to all ages in programs such as Adaptive Dance and Movement for Parkinson's, students with Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and other developmental, intellectual, and movement disabilities. The studio also provides free programming in public schools.

Clifton Forge School of the Arts – ( Clifton Forge ) for its service to a rural, low-income community with lack of access to arts education by working with local artist-teachers to provide a variety of programing spanning many mediums. – () for its service to a rural, low-income community with lack of access to arts education by working with local artist-teachers to provide a variety of programing spanning many mediums.

