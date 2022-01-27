Cone Health partners with Rad AI for Rad AI Continuity, an AI-driven care coordination platform for closing the loop on significant incidental findings

Cone Health partners with Rad AI for Rad AI Continuity, an AI-driven care coordination platform for closing the loop on significant incidental findings Partnership with Rad AI will improve patient outcomes and collaboration amongst health systems, radiologists, and outpatient providers

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad AI, the nation's fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company, today announced that it has finalized a partnership with Cone Health, a not-for-profit healthcare network serving patients in Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Randolph, and surrounding counties in North Carolina, to leverage and enhance Rad AI's Continuity platform for care coordination.

Rad AI (PRNewswire)

Rad AI Continuity provides a transformative approach to perhaps one of the most vexing patient care problems

Rad AI Continuity closes the loop on follow-up recommendations for significant incidental findings in radiology reports. Using AI-driven automation, Continuity ensures that appropriate patient follow-up is communicated, ordered, scheduled, and completed. This improves patient outcomes, reduces health system liability, and creates new margin for health systems and radiology practices. Continuity integrates directly into a health systems' EHR, and its platform also works seamlessly with outpatient imaging centers.

"Rad AI Continuity provides a transformative approach to perhaps one of the most vexing patient care problems -- how to effectively identify, track, and prompt the appropriate completion of best practice recommendations (BPRs) included within radiology reports," said Michael Gilliam, director of radiology at Cone Health's Annie Penn Hospital. "Not only does Continuity close the loop on follow-up recommendations, it detects when significant incidental findings require BPRs that weren't mentioned, helping to increase report accuracy and ensure appropriate patient follow-up."

"We have seen how critical it is to close the loop on significant incidental findings and what a challenging problem it is to address using our currently available resources," said Mary Jo Cagle, MD, chief executive officer of Cone Health. "By automating the majority of steps related to patient follow-ups, Rad AI removes those manual tasks from our clinical team and gives them back more time to focus on caring for their patients."

"Continuity is the only solution on the market that handles all types of freeform and consensus guideline recommendations, and assesses clinical appropriateness based on the health system's preferences. Continuity's ability to streamline communication, physician ordering, and patient scheduling increases the rate of appropriate follow-up imaging and referrals from an average of 25% at most health systems, up to 70-75%," said Dr. Jeff Chang, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Rad AI. "Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost, and we believe Rad AI Continuity will help Cone Health further expand its leadership in these areas. Our organizations share a passion for delivering exceptional care for all patients and reducing the burden on care teams, and this partnership furthers our combined mission."

About Cone Health

Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, MedCenter for Women, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.

Learn more about how Cone Health partners with emerging companies at conehealthventures.com.

About Rad AI

Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.

Contact: Niven Shah, press@radai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rad AI