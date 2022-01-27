BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EARNS 100% ON 2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced that for the fourth year in a row the company earned a score of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

"We remain committed to our efforts to create an inclusive workplace and a more equitable health care system for all," said Stephanie Browne, vice president of talent acquisition and chief diversity officer. "We're proud that our work in the areas of workplace protections, inclusive benefits and culture, corporate citizenship and more have earned us this distinction again this year."

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it's important to me to feel comfortable being myself at work," said Chris Roffey, Blue Pride president. "This CEI score is more than a number - it's an achievement that symbolizes that I can focus my energy in succeeding in my role and on BCBSMA's mission, not wondering whether or not I'm accepted at work. I feel incredibly fortunate to work for a company that so consistently demonstrates its commitment to our community."

The 2022 CEI evaluated businesses on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and partnerships with LGBTQ-owned companies and community organizations. With its score of 100, Blue Cross has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts