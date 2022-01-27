AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported record 2021 net income of $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $368.7 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $300.5 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company reported net income of $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $102.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The record earnings reported today are a culmination of efforts across our entire team. We remained focused this year and the success of our team was remarkable. Not only are we reporting record year to date earnings of $376.9 million, we are also reporting full year organic loan growth of 10.45% (excluding PPP loans), tangible book value growth of 10.8% and an ROA of 1.73%. In addition, we were able to maintain a 55% efficiency ratio in one of the tightest margin environments we've seen. We have positioned ourselves to be asset sensitive, we remain focused on expense control, and our credit quality remains strong. Add the growth opportunity from the recent acquisition of Balboa Capital, in addition to our strong Southeast markets, and you realize the level of momentum and enthusiasm around our Company as we look forward."
Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2021 include the following:
- Net income of $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, in 2020
- Organic growth in loans of $727.5 million, or 5.0% (and $1.4 billion, or 10.5%, exclusive of PPP loans), during 2021
- Adjusted return on average assets of 1.69%, compared with 1.56% in 2020
- Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 20.19%, compared with 19.77% last year
- Growth in tangible book value of 10.8%, or $2.57 per share, to $26.26 at December 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020
- Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 39.54% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020
Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include the following:
- Net income of $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021
- Successfully completed the acquisition of Balboa Capital Corporation, a point of sale and direct online provider of lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, in December 2021
- Organic growth in loans of $383.9 million, or 10.4% annualized (and $536.6 million, or 14.8% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the fourth quarter of 2021
- Increase in net interest income of $5.2 million, from $161.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $166.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021
- Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of $556,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared with net recoveries of $127,000, or 0.00% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2021
- Repurchased 25,859 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $1.3 million, or an average price of $48.47 per share
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2021 increased to $659.9 million, compared with $642.9 million for 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.32% for 2021, down from 3.70% reported for 2020. Accretion income for 2021 decreased to $16.3 million, compared with $27.4 million for 2020. The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet from deposit growth during the year.
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $167.9 million, compared with $162.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 3.22% reported for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined five basis points due to this excess liquidity, and the decline was partially offset by increases in average loans and improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of one basis point during the quarter. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.8 million, compared with $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Yields on loans increased to 4.26% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021 and 4.41% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million of interest income on loans from the recent Balboa Capital acquisition, as well as $8.2 million of accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.15 billion, with weighted average yields of 3.35%, compared with $913.3 million and 3.56%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 and $784.9 million and 3.86%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.43%, compared with $5.8 billion and 3.37%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.25%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $11.5 million, compared with $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, but decreased from $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest expense was related to borrowings from the Balboa Capital acquisition, as the Company was not able to pay off all the debt until January 2022. The Company's total cost of funds moved one basis point lower to 0.23% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with the third quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased one basis point during the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.10%, compared with 0.11% in the third quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $5.2 million, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $81.8 million, compared with $76.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $4.3 million, or 7.6%, to $60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of a net recovery of servicing right impairment of $4.5 million, compared with an impairment of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.06 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.62 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 billion at September 30, 2021.
Service charge revenue increased $298,000, or 2.59%, to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 19.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.3 million, compared with $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of noninterest income in our Balboa Capital division of $1.1 million. Also contributing to the increase were increases in trust services income of $167,000 and BOLI income of $207,000.
Noninterest income decreased $81.0 million, or 18.1%, to $365.5 million for 2021, compared with $446.5 million for 2020, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $88.2 million, or 23.6%, to $285.9 million in 2021, compared with $374.1 million in 2020. Production remained strong at $8.9 billion in 2021, compared with $9.8 billion in 2020, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 3.31% in 2021 from 3.79% in 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 0.85%, to $138.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $137.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $4.0 million and a net gain of $126,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net loss on bank premises of $1.1 million and merger and conversion charges of $183,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $1.4 million, or 1.03%, to $134.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses in the newly acquired Balboa Capital division were $1.35 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. A driving factor in the overall decrease in expenses was a reduction in salaries and employee benefits in the banking division of $4.8 million, offset by the $1.3 million of salaries and employee benefits in the Balboa Capital division. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense decreased $38.5 million, or 6.4%, to $560.1 million in 2021, compared with $598.6 million in 2020. During 2021, the Company recorded $4.7 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to merger and conversion charges, compared with $9.9 million in charges in 2020 that were principally related to natural disaster and pandemic charges and certain legal expenses. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased $33.3 million, or 5.7%, to $555.4 million in 2021, from $588.7 million in 2020. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $22.5 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $4.6 million reduction in amortization of intangible assets.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for 2021 was 24.0%, compared with 23.0% in 2020. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 23.8%, compared with 26.2% in the third quarter of 2021. The decreased rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability in the third quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $23.86 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $17.13 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 billion, or 9.6%. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.15 billion, up 26% from the third quarter of 2021 and 46% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
At December 31, 2021, total deposits amounted to $19.67 billion, or 95.8% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 63.6% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.
Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 totaled $2.97 billion, an increase of $319.4 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $376.9 million during 2021, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases. Tangible book value per share was $26.26 at December 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.05% at December 31, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, compared with a provision reversal of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments, partially offset by an improvement in expected credit losses on loans. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the current challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.4% of total loans, down from approximately 0.6% and 2.9% of total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.43% during the quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to purchased credit deteriorated assets added from the Balboa Capital acquisition and certain GNMA and portfolio mortgages that completed COVID forbearances and the loan has not been either brought current or formally modified. The Company recorded net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $556,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was negative one basis point for the quarter, compared with zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021 and 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Conference Call
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
EARNINGS
Net income
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 124,962
$ 94,285
$ 376,913
$ 261,988
Adjusted net income
$ 81,544
$ 83,861
$ 87,548
$ 115,746
$ 101,995
$ 368,699
$ 300,501
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$ 1.18
$ 1.18
$ 1.27
$ 1.80
$ 1.36
$ 5.43
$ 3.78
Diluted
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 1.79
$ 1.36
$ 5.40
$ 3.77
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ 1.17
$ 1.20
$ 1.25
$ 1.66
$ 1.47
$ 5.29
$ 4.33
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
Book value per share (period end)
$ 42.62
$ 41.66
$ 40.66
$ 39.56
$ 38.07
$ 42.62
$ 38.07
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 26.26
$ 27.46
$ 26.45
$ 25.27
$ 23.69
$ 26.26
$ 23.69
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
69,398,594
69,439,845
69,496,666
69,391,734
69,252,307
69,431,860
69,256,020
Diluted
69,738,426
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,740,860
69,493,105
69,761,394
69,426,185
Period end number of shares
69,608,228
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,713,426
69,541,481
69,608,228
69,541,481
Market data
High intraday price
$ 56.64
$ 53.63
$ 59.85
$ 57.81
$ 39.53
$ 59.85
$ 43.79
Low intraday price
$ 46.20
$ 44.92
$ 47.44
$ 36.60
$ 22.37
$ 36.60
$ 17.12
Period end closing price
$ 49.68
$ 51.88
$ 50.63
$ 52.51
$ 38.07
$ 49.68
$ 38.07
Average daily volume
350,119
392,533
429,233
460,744
394,641
407,447
420,874
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.47 %
1.64 %
2.44 %
1.89 %
1.73 %
1.36 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.63 %
2.26 %
2.04 %
1.69 %
1.56 %
Return on average common equity
11.06 %
11.27 %
12.66 %
18.80 %
14.30 %
13.33 %
10.35 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
16.88 %
17.65 %
19.46 %
27.66 %
25.04 %
20.19 %
19.77 %
Earning asset yield (TE)
3.39 %
3.44 %
3.58 %
3.85 %
3.98 %
3.56 %
4.21 %
Total cost of funds
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.36 %
0.25 %
0.54 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.18 %
3.22 %
3.34 %
3.57 %
3.64 %
3.32 %
3.70 %
Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)
31.31 %
30.32 %
33.78 %
39.71 %
38.37 %
34.01 %
37.90 %
Efficiency ratio
55.66 %
57.59 %
54.07 %
52.59 %
54.83 %
54.87 %
55.21 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
54.85 %
56.56 %
54.07 %
54.62 %
52.67 %
55.00 %
52.17 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
12.43 %
12.87 %
12.96 %
12.87 %
12.95 %
12.43 %
12.95 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.05 %
8.88 %
8.83 %
8.62 %
8.47 %
8.05 %
8.47 %
EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.05 %
8.88 %
8.83 %
8.62 %
8.47 %
8.05 %
8.47 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
4.38 %
3.99 %
4.13 %
4.25 %
4.48 %
4.38 %
4.48 %
Equity to assets (GAAP)
12.43 %
12.87 %
12.96 %
12.87 %
12.95 %
12.43 %
12.95 %
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
2,008
1,821
1,817
1,815
1,816
2,008
1,816
Retail Mortgage Division
739
749
759
765
748
739
748
Warehouse Lending Division
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
SBA Division
34
29
30
29
24
34
24
Premium Finance Division
72
67
68
70
71
72
71
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,865
2,678
2,686
2,691
2,671
2,865
2,671
Assets per Banking Division FTE
$ 13,262
$ 12,374
$ 12,046
$ 11,806
$ 11,255
$ 13,262
$ 11,255
Branch locations
165
165
165
165
164
165
164
Deposits per branch location
$ 119,185
$ 114,142
$ 110,655
$ 108,339
$ 103,401
$ 119,185
$ 103,401
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 170,813
$ 166,358
$ 167,761
$ 171,157
$ 171,971
$ 676,089
$ 690,909
Interest on taxable securities
5,866
5,296
5,244
6,118
6,398
22,524
33,086
Interest on nontaxable securities
156
139
139
141
150
575
623
Interest on deposits in other banks
1,521
1,244
595
522
252
3,882
1,739
Interest on federal funds sold
9
9
12
12
12
42
146
Total interest income
178,365
173,046
173,751
177,950
178,783
703,112
726,503
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
4,678
5,106
5,775
6,798
8,870
22,357
59,067
Interest on other borrowings
6,850
6,279
6,124
6,175
6,457
25,428
29,683
Total interest expense
11,528
11,385
11,899
12,973
15,327
47,785
88,750
Net interest income
166,837
161,661
161,852
164,977
163,456
655,327
637,753
Provision for loan losses
(13,619)
(3,984)
(899)
(16,579)
(6,700)
(35,081)
125,488
Provision for unfunded commitments
16,388
(5,516)
1,299
(11,839)
5,481
332
19,062
Provision for other credit losses
(10)
(175)
(258)
(173)
(291)
(616)
830
Provision for credit losses
2,759
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
(35,365)
145,380
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
164,078
171,336
161,710
193,568
164,966
690,692
492,373
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,784
11,486
11,007
10,829
11,465
45,106
44,145
Mortgage banking activity
60,723
56,460
70,231
98,486
95,192
285,900
374,077
Other service charges, commissions and fees
962
1,154
1,056
1,016
965
4,188
3,914
Gain (loss) on securities
(4)
530
1
(12)
—
515
5
Other noninterest income
8,304
6,932
6,945
7,654
4,521
29,835
24,359
Total noninterest income
81,769
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
365,544
446,500
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
76,615
79,671
85,505
95,985
92,466
337,776
360,278
Occupancy and equipment
13,494
11,979
10,812
11,781
12,709
48,066
52,349
Data processing and communications expenses
11,534
10,681
11,877
11,884
11,323
45,976
46,017
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
1,992
377
622
547
1,156
3,538
5,106
Advertising and marketing
2,381
2,676
1,946
1,431
3,267
8,434
8,046
Amortization of intangible assets
3,387
3,387
4,065
4,126
4,190
14,965
19,612
Merger and conversion charges
4,023
183
—
—
—
4,206
1,391
Other noninterest expenses
24,943
28,242
20,934
23,044
26,005
97,163
105,830
Total noninterest expense
138,369
137,196
135,761
148,798
151,116
560,124
598,629
Income before income tax expense
107,478
110,702
115,189
162,743
125,993
496,112
340,244
Income tax expense
25,534
29,022
26,862
37,781
31,708
119,199
78,256
Net income
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 124,962
$ 94,285
$ 376,913
$ 261,988
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 1.79
$ 1.36
$ 5.40
$ 3.77
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 264,807
$ 239,028
$ 259,729
$ 224,159
$ 203,349
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
3,756,844
3,513,412
3,044,795
2,534,969
1,913,957
Restricted Cash
43,006
—
—
—
—
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
—
249
249
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
592,621
684,504
778,167
859,652
982,879
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
79,850
64,451
29,055
—
—
Other investments
47,552
27,619
27,621
27,620
28,202
Loans held for sale
1,254,632
1,435,805
1,210,589
1,509,528
1,167,659
Loans, net of unearned income
15,874,258
14,824,539
14,780,791
14,599,805
14,480,925
Allowance for credit losses
(167,582)
(171,213)
(175,070)
(178,570)
(199,422)
Loans, net
15,706,676
14,653,326
14,605,721
14,421,235
14,281,503
Other real estate owned
3,810
4,594
5,775
8,841
11,880
Premises and equipment, net
225,400
226,430
229,994
231,550
222,890
Goodwill
1,012,620
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
Other intangible assets, net
125,938
60,396
63,783
67,848
71,974
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
331,146
279,389
277,839
176,575
176,467
Other assets
413,419
416,182
425,858
436,896
449,624
Total assets
$ 23,858,321
$ 22,533,141
$ 21,886,931
$ 21,427,127
$ 20,438,638
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 7,774,823
$ 7,616,728
$ 6,983,761
$ 6,804,776
$ 6,151,070
Interest-bearing
11,890,730
11,216,761
11,274,236
11,071,097
10,806,753
Total deposits
19,665,553
18,833,489
18,257,997
17,875,873
16,957,823
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
5,845
4,502
5,544
9,320
11,641
Other borrowings
739,879
425,375
425,303
425,231
425,155
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
126,328
125,830
125,331
124,833
124,345
Other liabilities
354,265
243,175
235,752
234,274
272,586
Total liabilities
20,891,870
19,632,371
19,049,927
18,669,531
17,791,550
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
72,017
72,016
72,008
71,954
71,754
Capital stock
1,924,813
1,922,964
1,920,566
1,917,990
1,913,285
Retained earnings
1,006,436
934,979
863,828
785,984
671,510
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
15,590
21,885
25,024
26,090
33,505
Treasury stock
(52,405)
(51,074)
(44,422)
(44,422)
(42,966)
Total shareholders' equity
2,966,451
2,900,770
2,837,004
2,757,596
2,647,088
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 23,858,321
$ 22,533,141
$ 21,886,931
$ 21,427,127
$ 20,438,638
Other Data
Earning assets
$ 21,605,757
$ 20,550,330
$ 19,871,018
$ 19,531,823
$ 18,573,871
Intangible assets
1,138,558
988,401
991,788
995,853
999,979
Interest-bearing liabilities
12,762,782
11,772,468
11,830,414
11,630,481
11,367,894
Average assets
23,054,847
22,087,642
21,538,894
20,734,414
19,876,338
Average common shareholders' equity
2,939,507
2,874,691
2,798,269
2,695,005
2,622,942
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 200,241
$ 233,105
$ 260,417
$ 233,105
$ 39,266
CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses
—
—
—
—
—
—
78,661
CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,714
Total CECL adoption impact
—
—
—
—
—
—
91,375
Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans
9,432
—
—
—
—
9,432
—
Provision for loan losses
(13,619)
(3,984)
(899)
(16,579)
(6,700)
(35,081)
125,488
Provision for unfunded commitments
16,388
(5,516)
1,299
(11,839)
5,481
332
19,062
Provision for other credit losses
(10)
(175)
(258)
(173)
(291)
(616)
830
Provision for credit losses
2,759
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
(35,365)
145,380
Charge-offs
3,367
3,537
7,138
7,574
29,094
21,616
54,464
Recoveries
3,923
3,664
4,537
3,301
3,292
15,425
11,548
Net charge-offs
(556)
(127)
2,601
4,273
25,802
6,191
42,916
Ending balance
$ 200,981
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 200,241
$ 233,105
$ 200,981
$ 233,105
Allowance for loan losses
$ 167,582
$ 171,213
$ 175,070
$ 178,570
$ 199,422
$ 167,582
$ 199,422
Allowance for unfunded commitments
33,185
16,797
22,313
21,014
32,853
33,185
32,853
Allowance for other credit losses
214
224
399
657
830
214
830
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 200,981
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 200,241
$ 233,105
$ 200,981
$ 233,105
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 1,003
$ 858
$ 3,529
$ 2,370
$ 5,960
$ 7,760
$ 10,647
Consumer installment
1,484
1,647
1,669
1,448
2,861
6,248
5,642
Indirect automobile
40
178
141
829
658
1,188
3,602
Premium Finance
526
605
1,194
1,343
2,240
3,668
6,133
Real estate - construction and development
21
—
186
26
—
233
83
Real estate - commercial and farmland
220
210
27
1,395
17,284
1,852
27,504
Real estate - residential
73
39
392
163
91
667
853
Total charge-offs
3,367
3,537
7,138
7,574
29,094
21,616
54,464
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
2,389
1,986
625
727
754
5,727
1,889
Consumer installment
172
199
212
356
480
939
1,753
Indirect automobile
329
278
372
700
637
1,679
1,657
Premium Finance
633
649
2,466
1,122
605
4,870
3,189
Real estate - construction and development
210
45
84
167
125
506
817
Real estate - commercial and farmland
81
266
185
41
439
573
1,449
Real estate - residential
109
241
593
188
252
1,131
794
Total recoveries
3,923
3,664
4,537
3,301
3,292
15,425
11,548
Net charge-offs
$ (556)
$ (127)
$ 2,601
$ 4,273
$ 25,802
$ 6,191
$ 42,916
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 85,266
$ 58,932
$ 59,921
$ 71,189
$ 76,457
$ 85,266
$ 76,457
Other real estate owned
3,810
4,594
5,775
8,841
11,880
3,810
11,880
Repossessed assets
84
152
226
840
544
84
544
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
12,711
7,472
4,874
5,097
8,326
12,711
8,326
Total non-performing assets
$ 101,871
$ 71,150
$ 70,796
$ 85,967
$ 97,207
$ 101,871
$ 97,207
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.43 %
0.32 %
0.32 %
0.40 %
0.48 %
0.43 %
0.48 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
(0.01) %
— %
0.07 %
0.12 %
0.70 %
0.04 %
0.31 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 1,875,993
$ 1,217,575
$ 1,406,421
$ 1,611,029
$ 1,627,477
Consumer installment
191,298
207,111
229,411
257,097
306,995
Indirect automobile
265,779
325,057
397,373
482,637
580,083
Mortgage warehouse
787,837
768,577
841,347
880,216
916,353
Municipal
572,701
624,430
647,578
659,228
659,403
Premium Finance
798,409
840,737
780,328
706,379
687,841
Real estate - construction and development
1,452,339
1,454,824
1,527,883
1,533,234
1,606,710
Real estate - commercial and farmland
6,834,917
6,409,704
6,051,472
5,616,826
5,300,006
Real estate - residential
3,094,985
2,976,524
2,898,978
2,853,159
2,796,057
Total loans
$ 15,874,258
$ 14,824,539
$ 14,780,791
$ 14,599,805
$ 14,480,925
Troubled Debt Restructurings
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 1,286
$ 1,683
$ 1,038
$ 930
$ 521
Consumer installment
16
22
28
27
32
Indirect automobile
1,037
1,284
1,647
1,931
2,277
Real estate - construction and development
789
887
898
501
506
Real estate - commercial and farmland
35,575
43,895
46,025
43,398
36,707
Real estate - residential
26,879
29,521
31,570
33,324
38,800
Total accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 65,582
$ 77,292
$ 81,206
$ 80,111
$ 78,843
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 83
$ 112
$ 805
$ 854
$ 849
Consumer installment
35
38
43
53
56
Indirect automobile
273
297
301
321
461
Real estate - construction and development
13
271
301
706
707
Real estate - commercial and farmland
5,924
6,715
7,103
2,233
1,401
Real estate - residential
4,678
2,687
2,515
2,818
2,671
Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
$ 11,006
$ 10,120
$ 11,068
$ 6,985
$ 6,145
Total troubled debt restructurings
$ 76,588
$ 87,412
$ 92,274
$ 87,096
$ 84,988
Loans by Risk Grade
Grades 1 through 5 - Pass
$ 15,614,323
$ 14,562,058
$ 14,477,905
$ 14,204,219
$ 14,109,418
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
78,957
87,757
100,750
135,213
108,541
Grade 7 - Substandard
180,978
174,724
202,134
260,369
262,947
Grade 8 - Doubtful
—
—
—
—
19
Grade 9 - Loss
—
—
2
4
—
Total loans
$ 15,874,258
$ 14,824,539
$ 14,780,791
$ 14,599,805
$ 14,480,925
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 22,896
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
3,719,878
3,082,413
2,461,092
2,145,403
879,481
2,857,141
541,776
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
244
249
249
122
249
Investment securities - taxable
698,915
757,278
811,234
910,834
1,024,335
793,883
1,206,014
Investment securities - nontaxable
22,639
19,053
18,225
19,225
20,112
19,793
21,533
Other investments
31,312
27,622
27,620
27,516
31,552
28,525
62,253
Loans held for sale
1,365,886
1,497,320
1,705,167
1,284,821
1,281,762
1,463,614
1,497,051
Loans
15,119,752
14,685,878
14,549,104
14,453,975
14,752,664
14,703,957
14,018,582
Total Earning Assets
$ 20,978,382
$ 20,089,564
$ 19,592,686
$ 18,862,023
$ 18,010,155
$ 19,887,035
$ 17,370,354
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 7,600,284
$ 7,168,717
$ 6,874,471
$ 6,412,268
$ 5,970,672
$ 7,017,614
$ 5,227,399
NOW accounts
3,651,595
3,447,909
3,314,334
3,182,245
2,968,596
3,400,441
2,605,349
MMDA
5,209,653
4,966,492
4,872,500
4,761,279
4,534,243
4,953,748
4,259,467
Savings accounts
928,954
908,189
876,887
823,039
793,414
884,623
719,916
Retail CDs
1,827,852
1,919,184
2,005,265
2,066,410
2,109,600
1,953,927
2,368,802
Brokered CDs
—
511
1,000
1,000
1,140
625
16,494
Total Deposits
19,218,338
18,411,002
17,944,457
17,246,241
16,377,665
18,210,978
15,197,427
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
5,559
5,133
6,883
9,284
9,929
6,700
12,115
FHLB advances
48,828
48,866
48,910
48,951
127,797
48,888
849,546
Other borrowings
468,058
376,489
376,376
376,260
376,295
399,485
297,023
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
126,067
125,567
125,068
124,574
124,091
125,324
124,632
Total Non-Deposit Funding
648,512
556,055
557,237
559,069
638,112
580,397
1,283,316
Total Funding
$ 19,866,850
$ 18,967,057
$ 18,501,694
$ 17,805,310
$ 17,015,777
$ 18,791,375
$ 16,480,743
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$ 9
$ 9
$ 12
$ 12
$ 13
$ 42
$ 147
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,521
1,244
594
521
251
3,880
1,735
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
1
1
1
2
4
Investment securities - taxable
5,866
5,296
5,244
6,118
6,398
22,524
33,086
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
198
176
176
178
190
728
789
Loans held for sale
9,433
10,618
11,773
10,827
9,705
42,651
47,760
Loans (TE)
162,415
156,861
157,112
161,473
163,532
637,861
648,137
Total Earning Assets
$ 179,442
$ 174,204
$ 174,912
$ 179,130
$ 180,090
$ 707,688
$ 731,658
Accretion income (included above)
$ 2,812
$ 2,948
$ 4,462
$ 6,127
$ 4,688
$ 16,349
$ 27,351
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$ 864
$ 808
$ 816
$ 926
$ 1,091
$ 3,414
$ 6,524
MMDA
1,971
1,970
1,908
1,998
2,326
7,847
18,661
Savings accounts
128
129
122
124
143
503
559
Retail CDs
1,715
2,195
2,921
3,744
5,301
10,575
32,985
Brokered CDs
—
4
8
6
9
18
338
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
4,678
5,106
5,775
6,798
8,870
22,357
59,067
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
4
4
5
7
8
20
82
FHLB advances
195
195
193
192
245
775
7,701
Other borrowings
5,317
4,640
4,683
4,638
4,635
19,278
15,191
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1,334
1,440
1,243
1,338
1,569
5,355
6,709
Total Non-Deposit Funding
6,850
6,279
6,124
6,175
6,457
25,428
29,683
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$ 11,528
$ 11,385
$ 11,899
$ 12,973
$ 15,327
$ 47,785
$ 88,750
Net Interest Income (TE)
$ 167,914
$ 162,819
$ 163,013
$ 166,157
$ 164,763
$ 659,903
$ 642,908
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.24 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.21 %
0.64 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.10 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.14 %
0.32 %
Time deposits in other banks
— %
— %
1.64 %
1.63 %
1.60 %
1.64 %
1.61 %
Investment securities - taxable
3.33 %
2.77 %
2.59 %
2.72 %
2.48 %
2.84 %
2.74 %
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
3.47 %
3.66 %
3.87 %
3.75 %
3.76 %
3.68 %
3.66 %
Loans held for sale
2.74 %
2.81 %
2.77 %
3.42 %
3.01 %
2.91 %
3.19 %
Loans (TE)
4.26 %
4.24 %
4.33 %
4.53 %
4.41 %
4.34 %
4.62 %
Total Earning Assets
3.39 %
3.44 %
3.58 %
3.85 %
3.98 %
3.56 %
4.21 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.25 %
MMDA
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
0.16 %
0.44 %
Savings accounts
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.07 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
Retail CDs
0.37 %
0.45 %
0.58 %
0.73 %
1.00 %
0.54 %
1.39 %
Brokered CDs
— %
3.11 %
3.21 %
2.43 %
3.14 %
2.88 %
2.05 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.16 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.25 %
0.34 %
0.20 %
0.59 %
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.30 %
0.68 %
FHLB advances
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.59 %
0.76 %
1.59 %
0.91 %
Other borrowings
4.51 %
4.89 %
4.99 %
5.00 %
4.90 %
4.83 %
5.11 %
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
4.20 %
4.55 %
3.99 %
4.36 %
5.03 %
4.27 %
5.38 %
Total Non-Deposit Funding
4.19 %
4.48 %
4.41 %
4.48 %
4.03 %
4.38 %
2.31 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.37 %
0.38 %
0.41 %
0.46 %
0.55 %
0.41 %
0.79 %
Net Interest Spread
3.02 %
3.06 %
3.17 %
3.39 %
3.43 %
3.15 %
3.42 %
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.18 %
3.22 %
3.34 %
3.57 %
3.64 %
3.32 %
3.70 %
Total Cost of Funds(3)
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.36 %
0.25 %
0.54 %
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 124,962
$ 94,285
$ 376,913
$ 261,988
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
4,023
183
—
—
—
4,206
1,391
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,513
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
(4,540)
1,398
(749)
(10,639)
9,501
(14,530)
40,067
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
—
(603)
—
(603)
(948)
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation
—
—
—
—
53
—
3,058
Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)
—
—
—
—
235
—
3,296
(Gain) loss on bank premises
(126)
1,136
(236)
(264)
(30)
510
624
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)
243
(536)
206
2,290
(2,049)
2,203
(10,488)
After tax adjustment items
(400)
2,181
(779)
(9,216)
7,710
(8,214)
38,513
Adjusted net income
$ 81,544
$ 83,861
$ 87,548
$ 115,746
$ 101,995
$ 368,699
$ 300,501
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,738,426
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,740,860
69,493,105
69,761,394
69,426,185
Net income per diluted share
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 1.79
$ 1.36
$ 5.40
$ 3.77
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 1.17
$ 1.20
$ 1.25
$ 1.66
$ 1.47
$ 5.29
$ 4.33
Average assets
$ 23,054.847
$ 22,087.642
$ 21,538,894
$ 20,734,414
$ 19,876,338
$ 21,847,731
$ 19,240,493
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.47 %
1.64 %
2.44 %
1.89 %
1.73 %
1.36 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.63 %
2.26 %
2.04 %
1.69 %
1.56 %
Average common equity
$ 2,939.507
$ 2,874.691
$ 2,798,269
$ 2,695,005
$ 2,622,942
$ 2,827,669
$ 2,531,419
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,916,783
$ 1,884,622
$ 1,804,324
$ 1,696,946
$ 1,620,742
$ 1,826,433
$ 1,520,303
Return on average common equity
11.06 %
11.27 %
12.66 %
18.80 %
14.30 %
13.33 %
10.35 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
16.88 %
17.65 %
19.46 %
27.66 %
25.04 %
20.19 %
19.77 %
Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.
Note 2: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 4Q21, 3Q21 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 138,369
$ 137,196
$ 135,761
$ 148,798
$ 151,116
$ 560,124
$ 598,629
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
(4,023)
(183)
—
—
—
(4,206)
(1,391)
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,513)
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation
—
—
—
—
(53)
—
(3,058)
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
—
—
—
—
(235)
—
(3,296)
Gain (loss) on bank premises
126
(1,136)
236
264
30
(510)
(624)
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 134,472
$ 135,877
$ 135,997
$ 149,062
$ 150,858
$ 555,408
$ 588,747
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 166,837
$ 161,661
$ 161,852
$ 164,977
$ 163,456
$ 655,327
$ 637,753
Noninterest income
81,769
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
365,544
446,500
Total revenue
$ 248,606
$ 238,223
$ 251,092
$ 282,950
$ 275,599
$ 1,020,871
$ 1,084,253
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$ 167,914
$ 162,819
$ 163,013
$ 166,157
$ 164,763
$ 659,903
$ 642,908
Noninterest income
81,769
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
365,544
446,500
Total revenue (TE)
249,683
239,381
252,253
284,130
276,906
1,025,447
1,089,408
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
4
(530)
(1)
12
—
(515)
(5)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
—
(603)
—
(603)
(948)
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
(4,540)
1,398
(749)
(10,639)
9,501
(14,530)
40,067
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$ 245,147
$ 240,249
$ 251,503
$ 272,900
$ 286,407
$ 1,009,799
$ 1,128,522
Efficiency ratio
55.66 %
57.59 %
54.07 %
52.59 %
54.83 %
54.87 %
55.21 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
54.85 %
56.56 %
54.07 %
54.62 %
52.67 %
55.00 %
52.17 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,966,451
$ 2,900,770
$ 2,837,004
$ 2,757,596
$ 2,647,088
$ 2,966,451
$ 2,647,088
Less:
Goodwill
1,012,620
928,005
928,005
928,005
928,005
1,012,620
928,005
Other intangibles, net
125,938
60,396
63,783
67,848
71,974
125,938
71,974
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,827,893
$ 1,912,369
$ 1,845,216
$ 1,761,743
$ 1,647,109
$ 1,827,893
$ 1,647,109
Period end number of shares
69,608,228
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,713,426
69,541,481
69,608,228
69,541,481
Book value per share (period end)
$ 42.62
$ 41.66
$ 40.66
$ 39.56
$ 38.07
$ 42.62
$ 38.07
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 26.26
$ 27.46
$ 26.45
$ 25.27
$ 23.69
$ 26.26
$ 23.69
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Banking Division
Net interest income
$ 120,572
$ 113,524
$ 110,670
$ 112,816
$ 112,964
$ 457,582
$ 471,231
Provision for credit losses
4,565
(9,578)
(3,949)
(23,904)
1,847
(32,866)
125,136
Noninterest income
18,859
17,896
16,171
16,738
15,659
69,664
63,165
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
36,522
40,020
37,814
42,723
38,668
157,079
160,430
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,699
10,196
9,050
10,120
10,958
41,065
44,939
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
10,162
9,159
10,280
10,201
9,608
39,802
39,040
Other noninterest expenses
24,048
21,723
18,763
19,710
25,806
84,244
105,965
Total noninterest expense
82,431
81,098
75,907
82,754
85,040
322,190
350,374
Income before income tax expense
52,435
59,900
54,883
70,704
41,736
237,922
58,886
Income tax expense
14,010
17,784
14,196
18,456
13,992
64,446
19,138
Net income
$ 38,425
$ 42,116
$ 40,687
$ 52,248
$ 27,744
$ 173,476
$ 39,748
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$ 19,912
$ 21,289
$ 22,533
$ 18,984
$ 19,908
$ 82,718
$ 82,359
Provision for credit losses
175
1,678
5,647
(4,553)
(1,621)
2,947
15,850
Noninterest income
59,650
55,555
69,055
97,640
94,109
281,900
370,256
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
36,787
36,373
44,798
49,838
50,165
167,796
184,765
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,587
1,590
1,553
1,476
1,577
6,206
6,710
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,213
1,357
1,435
1,546
1,534
5,551
6,275
Other noninterest expenses
10,793
11,675
7,638
8,189
7,442
38,295
28,155
Total noninterest expense
50,380
50,995
55,424
61,049
60,718
217,848
225,905
Income before income tax expense
29,007
24,171
30,517
60,128
54,920
143,823
210,860
Income tax expense
6,092
5,076
6,408
12,627
11,535
30,203
44,286
Net income
$ 22,915
$ 19,095
$ 24,109
$ 47,501
$ 43,385
$ 113,620
$ 166,574
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$ 8,063
$ 8,712
$ 8,720
$ 9,906
$ 9,017
$ 35,401
$ 23,891
Provision for credit losses
77
(291)
(155)
(145)
1,673
(514)
2,562
Noninterest income
1,253
1,037
1,333
980
1,113
4,603
3,864
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
258
264
278
330
296
1,130
981
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1
—
1
1
1
3
4
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
56
59
68
49
101
232
270
Other noninterest expenses
227
200
30
33
26
490
176
Total noninterest expense
542
523
377
413
424
1,855
1,431
Income before income tax expense
8,697
9,517
9,831
10,618
8,033
38,663
23,762
Income tax expense
1,827
1,999
2,064
2,230
1,687
8,120
5,004
Net income
$ 6,870
$ 7,518
$ 7,767
$ 8,388
$ 6,346
$ 30,543
$ 18,758
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
SBA Division
Net interest income
$ 11,319
$ 10,699
$ 12,882
$ 16,635
$ 14,909
$ 51,535
$ 33,090
Provision for credit losses
(663)
(1,104)
(607)
(547)
(2,997)
(2,921)
2,719
Noninterest income
2,002
2,070
2,677
2,611
1,247
9,360
9,200
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,217
1,320
937
1,382
1,233
4,856
6,893
Occupancy and equipment expenses
121
116
132
106
100
475
391
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
28
18
—
1
1
47
33
Other noninterest expenses
645
370
284
295
363
1,594
1,832
Total noninterest expense
2,011
1,824
1,353
1,784
1,697
6,972
9,149
Income before income tax expense
11,973
12,049
14,813
18,009
17,456
56,844
30,422
Income tax expense
2,514
2,530
3,111
3,782
3,666
11,937
6,389
Net income
$ 9,459
$ 9,519
$ 11,702
$ 14,227
$ 13,790
$ 44,907
$ 24,033
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$ 6,971
$ 7,437
$ 7,047
$ 6,636
$ 6,658
$ 28,091
$ 27,182
Provision for credit losses
(1,395)
(380)
(794)
558
(412)
(2,011)
(887)
Noninterest income
5
4
4
4
15
17
15
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,831
1,694
1,678
1,712
2,104
6,915
7,209
Occupancy and equipment expenses
86
77
76
78
73
317
305
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
75
88
94
87
79
344
399
Other noninterest expenses
1,013
897
852
921
981
3,683
3,857
Total noninterest expense
3,005
2,756
2,700
2,798
3,237
11,259
11,770
Income before income tax expense
5,366
5,065
5,145
3,284
3,848
18,860
16,314
Income tax expense
1,091
1,633
1,083
686
828
4,493
3,439
Net income
$ 4,275
$ 3,432
$ 4,062
$ 2,598
$ 3,020
$ 14,367
$ 12,875
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$ 166,837
$ 161,661
$ 161,852
$ 164,977
$ 163,456
$ 655,327
$ 637,753
Provision for credit losses
2,759
(9,675)
142
(28,591)
(1,510)
(35,365)
145,380
Noninterest income
81,769
76,562
89,240
117,973
112,143
365,544
446,500
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
76,615
79,671
85,505
95,985
92,466
337,776
360,278
Occupancy and equipment expenses
13,494
11,979
10,812
11,781
12,709
48,066
52,349
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
11,534
10,681
11,877
11,884
11,323
45,976
46,017
Other noninterest expenses
36,726
34,865
27,567
29,148
34,618
128,306
139,985
Total noninterest expense
138,369
137,196
135,761
148,798
151,116
560,124
598,629
Income before income tax expense
107,478
110,702
115,189
162,743
125,993
496,112
340,244
Income tax expense
25,534
29,022
26,862
37,781
31,708
119,199
78,256
Net income
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 124,962
$ 94,285
$ 376,913
$ 261,988
